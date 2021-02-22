comScore Meghan McCain Wants Her Vaccine Right Now – The Mary Sue

Meghan McCain Whines About Not Getting Her Vaccine, Internet Laughs

By Jessica MasonFeb 22nd, 2021, 4:34 pm

Meghan McCain would like to talk to the manager of the coronavirus vaccine rollout because she, an able-bodied wealthy white woman, cannot find out where to get a vaccine. Never mind that the supply is limited, we’re facing massive slowdowns because of weather crises, or the fact that the vaccine should be getting to the elderly, medically vulnerable, and front-line workers first. Oh, no, Miss McCain wants it now and anyone who’s keeping her from that needs to be fired.

This is a brief summation of McCain’s latest privileged polemic on today’s episode of The View. McCain’s rant came after playing a clip of Dr, Anthony Fauci, who McCain I guess wants to personally call her to make a vaccine appointment because she’s tired of being responsible. She’s personally offended by “the fact that Dr. Fauci is going on CNN and he can’t tell me that if I get the vaccine, if I’ll be able to have dinner with my family.”

This woman actually went on TV a day after we passed 500,000 coronavirus deaths in America and said: “The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I get it.” Because this is all about you, Meghan.

And so of course, like any good Karen, she wants the employee who isn’t catering to her every need fired. Yes that’s right, because Dr. Fauci is being inconsistent (what?) and doesn’t understand science (WHAT?!) Biden should fire him. All because Meghan can’t jump the line to get a vaccine.

This has some real Veruca Salt energy.

As with many terrible things McCain has said in the past, the excoriation via Twitter was swift and brutal. And what she deserved.


McCain for her part refused to walk back the comments and used her tweeter to berate those who “keep worshiping at the alter of Fauchi” (yes, she apparently gave as much thought to her spelling as the sensitivity of her comments) and just made it worse.

So, I would like to say to anyone else out there reading, the fact that I, Jessica Mason, Assistant Editor at Mary Sue, know too much about Meghan McCain and her nonsense is a travesty. And I hope from the bottom of my heart that she is the absolute last person to get the vaccine. And if she skips the line I will be leaving a vicious yelp review … somewhere.

(via: The Daily Beast, image: ABC)

