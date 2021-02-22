Meghan McCain Whines About Not Getting Her Vaccine, Internet Laughs

Meghan McCain would like to talk to the manager of the coronavirus vaccine rollout because she, an able-bodied wealthy white woman, cannot find out where to get a vaccine. Never mind that the supply is limited, we’re facing massive slowdowns because of weather crises, or the fact that the vaccine should be getting to the elderly, medically vulnerable, and front-line workers first. Oh, no, Miss McCain wants it now and anyone who’s keeping her from that needs to be fired.

This is a brief summation of McCain’s latest privileged polemic on today’s episode of The View. McCain’s rant came after playing a clip of Dr, Anthony Fauci, who McCain I guess wants to personally call her to make a vaccine appointment because she’s tired of being responsible. She’s personally offended by “the fact that Dr. Fauci is going on CNN and he can’t tell me that if I get the vaccine, if I’ll be able to have dinner with my family.”

This woman actually went on TV a day after we passed 500,000 coronavirus deaths in America and said: “The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I get it.” Because this is all about you, Meghan.

And so of course, like any good Karen, she wants the employee who isn’t catering to her every need fired. Yes that’s right, because Dr. Fauci is being inconsistent (what?) and doesn’t understand science (WHAT?!) Biden should fire him. All because Meghan can’t jump the line to get a vaccine.

This has some real Veruca Salt energy.

As with many terrible things McCain has said in the past, the excoriation via Twitter was swift and brutal. And what she deserved.

I, Jewel Staite, a Disney Princess by loophole, also do not know when I will get the vaccine, can you believe it?? https://t.co/v9xYzmrh7f — Jewel Staite (@JewelStaite) February 22, 2021

The fact that I, Warren Leight, showrunner of SVU, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine… seems understandable since the country is in the midst of a horrifying pandemic and other more vulnerable people deserve priority as vaccine distribution ramps up. https://t.co/fyKMgEJFTo — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) February 22, 2021

I, like many Americans, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine But as for Meghan McCain, Princess of Arizona, …don’t they know who she is?! — Lindy Li (@lindyli) February 22, 2021

the fact that I, Rahul Kohli, supporting actor on izombie and Jamaican fisherman for a mango juice commercial, doesn’t know when I can get the vaccine — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) February 22, 2021

“That fact that I, Meghan McCain, cohost of The View” is the funniest phrase in the English language. — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) February 22, 2021

“The fact that I, mediocre white woman on your TV screen only because of my father and no other reputable accomplishment can’t get a vaccine yet to visit Napa with my besties is appalling” – Meghan McCain https://t.co/UfLTqCZPvC — (@exavierpope) February 22, 2021

In any just society, the pecking order for a vaccine would be

1. Cohosts of The View

2. the elderly

3. hospital and long term care workers

4. essential workers

5. Cohosts of rival shows to The View. https://t.co/rB0h45Uqc3 — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) February 22, 2021

You know, sometimes, Meghan McCain says something that is so bafflingly, off-the-wall ridiculous that I briefly wonder if–just maybe–she’s really, really savvy at playing a character, and then I remember that’s the inaccurate assumption we’ve made about these folks for years. — Charlotte Clymer ️‍ (@cmclymer) February 22, 2021



McCain for her part refused to walk back the comments and used her tweeter to berate those who “keep worshiping at the alter of Fauchi” (yes, she apparently gave as much thought to her spelling as the sensitivity of her comments) and just made it worse.

So, I would like to say to anyone else out there reading, the fact that I, Jessica Mason, Assistant Editor at Mary Sue, know too much about Meghan McCain and her nonsense is a travesty. And I hope from the bottom of my heart that she is the absolute last person to get the vaccine. And if she skips the line I will be leaving a vicious yelp review … somewhere.

(via: The Daily Beast, image: ABC)

