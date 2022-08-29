Megan Thee Stallion Confirmed To Appear in ‘She-Hulk’ on Disney+!

One of the biggest Marvel series of 2022 is Disney+’s She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany as the titular counterpart to Bruce Banner’s He-Hulk. (Although I’ve heard some people just call him the Hulk. Sounds confusing, I dunno.) Amidst the information that’s slowly trickling out about what we can expect for the series’ future, there’s an exciting new development. Can it be true that rapper and goddess Megan Thee Stallion is part of the cast?

She-Hulk focuses on Maslany’s character Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhero cases. When Jennifer is in an accident and needs a blood transfusion, her cousin, Bruce (Mark Ruffalo), steps in to provide it—inadvertently passing his hulk powers onto her. Jennifer will face rivals Abomination (Tim Roth) and Titania (Jameela Jamil). Jessica Gao is the head writer for the show, with Kat Coiro directing.

Megan Thee Stallion, meanwhile, has had a meteoric rise to fame as a musician. She first got her start on social media, gaining followers for her freestyling videos, and released her first studio album, Good News, in November 2020. She’s known for collaborating with Cardi B on their hit single “WAP,” and her latest single, “Thot Shit,” was nominated for the 2022 Grammy for Best Rap Performance.

Earlier this year, buzz began to circulate that Megan Thee Stallion would be appearing in She-Hulk. This was based on a reported casting leak (and mixed with rumors of other details), but a new interview has confirmed it!

Stallion’s involvement confirmed in a new interview

In an August 29 interview with The Cut, Stallion confirmed that she’ll have a guest appearance in She-Hulk. Although we don’t know the specifics of that cameo yet, her co-star from P-Valley J. Alphonse Nicholson teased that Stallion would be “whooping ass and fighting” in the series. So far, all signs still point to a cameo, although now the stunt double involvement we’d heard about before makes a lot of sense.

Everything else we’d heard

On March 31st, The Direct posted the resume for stunt actor Marché Day. Listed on the resume, under She-Hulk, was the role “Stunt Double: Megan Thee Stallion.” The screenshot on The Direct linked to Day’s website, but shortly afterward, an updated version of her resume just said “TBA” instead of Megan Thee Stallion. Hmm. It seemed possible that the resume was doctored by someone looking to start a juicy rumor, but it was equally plausible that Day changed the resume after realizing that she’d leaked info that hadn’t been announced yet.

The other bit of information that had been circulating was a rumor that Megan Thee Stallion would play a “fictionalized version of herself” in multiple episodes. We’ll just have to wait and see what form her role ultimately takes!

