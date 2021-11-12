Jennifer Walters is an important woman. Whether it is being a lawyer and making her way around town or helping her cousin Bruce Banner out, she’s someone to watch out for. Which makes the footage from She-Hulk all the more exciting! Especially when we got a brief glimpse of that green leg stepping out of a limo in a ball gown.

In the world of the Hulk, there are some interesting characters that we’ve yet to see on the big screen. Jennifer is one of them. She’s Bruce’s cousin and when she needs blood, she gets some from him which gives her his Hulk-like color and capabilities while still maintaining her sense of self.

From the teaser that we got for Disney+ Day, it seems as if her origin might be a bit different in She-Hulk but she’s still clearly working with Bruce on something. “These transformations are triggered by anger or fear,” Bruce says while Jennifer has a head piece on and looks to be in the cell that was created for the Hulk in The Avengers. But we do get to see a look of Jennifer in her iconic romper outfit with her long black hair and green complexion.

So is she going to be the green lawyer we know and love the entire time? Or will she also look like Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany in the way that Mark Ruffalo shares his time with his green counterpart? Who is to say but this brief look into the show is wonderfully fun and clearly Ruffalo is involved in it more than we originally thought. And also as himself in a strange 80s-esque ad?! (With the iconic Hulk line, mind you!)

I will say that She-Hulk is the show that makes the most sense for its new star and title character to share the screentime with an existing Avenger. Because…after all, they are family. But this show also has to set in motion Bruce Banner reverting back to his human form in some way because, as we saw in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings credit scenes, Bruce looks like…well, Mark Ruffalo with an arm brace when he’s talking with Wong and Carol Danvers at the end about Shang-Chi.

Maybe that’s what the contraption on Jennifer’s head does, switches Professor Hulk’s powers to her and reverts Bruce back to his normal self? It would mean we could still have Mark Ruffallo (and Bruce’s brains) in the MCU without him having to be CGI all the time and since Jennifer is just tall and green, it’d still be Tatiana Maslany a la Zoe Saldaña’s Gamora.

You can see the clips of Tatiana Maslany in action on Disney+ under their Marvel section! If you click on the Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special, you can see the She-Hulk teaser as well as footage from the rest of Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ line-up!

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

