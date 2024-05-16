A young Apocalypse in 'X-Men '97'
(Disney+)
Category:
TV

Meet En Sabah Nur, Who We’ll Be Seeing Way More of in ‘X-Men ’97 Season 2

Image of Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: May 16, 2024 11:48 am

And just like that, the first season of X-Men ’97 has come and gone, wasting no time in raising the bar on all the mutant-specific Marvel Studios affairs that will come after it.

Recommended Videos

Indeed, hardly at any point throughout its 10 inaugural episodes did X-Men ’97 show any signs of artistic weakness, instead taking every opportunity to show off its pristinely stylized animation, superhero combat that was both subversive and bombastic, and steadfast, steely support of every idea that has made up X-Men stories since day one.

Speaking of day one, the finale saw Rogue, Nightcrawler, Magneto, Charles Xavier, and Beast all get transported back in time to 3000 B.C., where they came across one En Sabah Nur. This, ladies and gentlemen, is a pretty big deal.

Who is En Sabah Nur in X-Men ’97?

Apocalypse in 'X-Men: Apocalypse'
(20th Century Studios)

En Sabah Nur is the true name of Apocalypse, who veteran X-Men fans already know as one of the nastiest villains ever faced by the X-Men, and also one of the first mutants to ever exist in recorded history. Magneto, Charles, and company met a younger version of him, before he took on the moniker of Apocalypse.

Of course, Apocalypse is getting busy in the present day, too, given his trip to a ruined Genosha in the post-credits scene of the finale. For him to be playing a role in the coming seasons while a sect of the X-Men are engaging with his past self brings with it dizzying implications, not the least of which is the possibility that we could be getting DeMayo’s vision of the X-Factor team next season, since they’ve historically been the number one opponent of Apocalypse.

X-Men ’97 is now available to stream in full on Disney+, with a second season on the way.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The CW Adds ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 4 to Its Fall 2024 Lineup
Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois in Superman & Lois
Category: TV
TV
The CW Adds ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 4 to Its Fall 2024 Lineup
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 16, 2024
Read Article ‘Young Sheldon’ Has Just Two Episodes Left To Solve Its Biggest Mystery
McKenna Grace as Paige and Iain Armitage as Sheldon in Young Sheldon
Category: TV
TV
‘Young Sheldon’ Has Just Two Episodes Left To Solve Its Biggest Mystery
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 16, 2024
Read Article The ‘X-Men ’97’ Finale Gave Us the Final Piece of the Immediate Summers Family Puzzle
Mother Askani in 'X-Men '97'
Category: TV
TV
The ‘X-Men ’97’ Finale Gave Us the Final Piece of the Immediate Summers Family Puzzle
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 16, 2024
Read Article The First Stage Is Denial, So When Is Episode 11 of ‘X-Men ’97’ Coming Out?
Rogue standing in front of the team in X-Men '97
Category: TV
TV
The First Stage Is Denial, So When Is Episode 11 of ‘X-Men ’97’ Coming Out?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 16, 2024
Read Article How Many Episodes Does the Final Season of ‘Young Sheldon’ Have?
Sheldon sits on the couch in Young Sheldon.
Category: TV
TV
How Many Episodes Does the Final Season of ‘Young Sheldon’ Have?
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The CW Adds ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 4 to Its Fall 2024 Lineup
Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois in Superman & Lois
Category: TV
TV
The CW Adds ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 4 to Its Fall 2024 Lineup
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 16, 2024
Read Article ‘Young Sheldon’ Has Just Two Episodes Left To Solve Its Biggest Mystery
McKenna Grace as Paige and Iain Armitage as Sheldon in Young Sheldon
Category: TV
TV
‘Young Sheldon’ Has Just Two Episodes Left To Solve Its Biggest Mystery
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 16, 2024
Read Article The ‘X-Men ’97’ Finale Gave Us the Final Piece of the Immediate Summers Family Puzzle
Mother Askani in 'X-Men '97'
Category: TV
TV
The ‘X-Men ’97’ Finale Gave Us the Final Piece of the Immediate Summers Family Puzzle
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 16, 2024
Read Article The First Stage Is Denial, So When Is Episode 11 of ‘X-Men ’97’ Coming Out?
Rogue standing in front of the team in X-Men '97
Category: TV
TV
The First Stage Is Denial, So When Is Episode 11 of ‘X-Men ’97’ Coming Out?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 16, 2024
Read Article How Many Episodes Does the Final Season of ‘Young Sheldon’ Have?
Sheldon sits on the couch in Young Sheldon.
Category: TV
TV
How Many Episodes Does the Final Season of ‘Young Sheldon’ Have?
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 16, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer at The Mary Sue and We Got This Covered. She's been writing professionally since 2018 (a year before she completed her English and Journalism degrees at St. Thomas University), and is likely to exert herself if given the chance to write about film or video games.