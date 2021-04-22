Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Nabs PEN15 Star Maya Erskine

Deadline Hollywood is reporting that PEN15 star Maya Erskine has been added to the cast of Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi.

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Disney+ Star Wars Series Adds ‘PEN 15’ Star Maya Erskine https://t.co/6D7okGD6WN — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 22, 2021

Erskine will appear in at least three episodes in a supporting role, but details of who she’s playing are still under wraps. What we know about the series is that it takes place ten years after Revenge of the Sith and nine years before A New Hope. So, we know that the Jedi have fallen and the Empire is thriving and that Luke Skywalker is being cared for by his aunt and uncle while Obi-Wan looks on. And that’s … pretty much it.

The show might pull from the animated world of Rebels, but that’s not set in stone, so we really just have our theories about what Obi-Wan Kenobi could even be. Erskine joins a long line of new announcements for the series. Back in March, it was announced that Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie would all be joining the series. With the exception of Edgerton (who played Uncle Owen in the prequels) and Bonnie Piesse (who played Aunt Beru), we don’t really know who anyone is playing.

Twitter shared their love for the casting instantly!

MAYA ERSKINE HAS BEEN CAST IN OBI-WAN DISNEY+ SERIES pic.twitter.com/TaYGHn4y6D — Aiko Hilkinger 🍥 #StopAsianHate (@aikohwrites) April 22, 2021

This is one of the most interesting casts I swear like the variety of talent… https://t.co/9GaigBK6TK — Ethan 🦎 (@sheevthan) April 22, 2021

For so many of us, we’re excited about Obi-Wan Kenobi because it’s been a long time coming. The series brings back Ewan McGregor to the role that Sir Alec Guinness originated, and while it has been 16 years since we’ve last seen McGregor as Obi-Wan, it’s something that we’ve been waiting for.

Whatever Obi-Wan Kenobi brings to us, I’m excited for it, especially with star power like Maya Erskine on the show.

(image: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for WGAW)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]