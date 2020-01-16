Spider-Man Is on the Move Again, and … Maybe With Kraven?

Spidey is coming back sooner rather than later! Filming for the still-untitled third installment in the current Spider-Man franchise is set to begin filming this July and run through November, meaning that Spider-Man is going to come back into our lives (at least in set pictures), and I can’t wait. (I’ll never forgive myself for the day they filmed next to my office and I missed it. It haunts me to this day.)

What’s interesting about the news, however, is one location: Iceland. While Peter Parker went all over Europe in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the movie still didn’t take him everywhere. So, why Iceland? Especially with Peter being on the run? According to ComicBook.com, the country’s availability of “vast geographical scenery” could point to one specific villain—one that director Jon Watts has already talked about.

Now that Spider-Man is, seemingly, at his most vulnerable, without the protection of his alter-ego, Peter Parker would be an easy target for Kraven. While Watts brought up the fact that he’d love to see the villain take on Spidey, he also pointed out that our favorite web-slinger has so many villains that it’s fun to see which villain would work best with Peter’s situation, speaking to Uproxx. (I mean honestly, it just has to be Kraven, right?)

I mean, yeah, I always just try to start with what haven’t we seen before? And there’s so many Spider-Man villains. I mean, the fact that I got to, in a way, bring Hydro-Man and Molten Man to a movie, really, I get a kick out of that, even if they are fake. But, no, I don’t know who’s next. I always like to think about it in terms of what’s going to be the most difficult thing for Peter. So that’s going to be the next trick.

So … why Kraven, then? Well, the news is that Spider-Man 3 (please, god, be better than the first one) is set to film in Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, and Iceland.

What it says, to me at least, is that it could be a perfect set up. Think about it. Peter Parker is on the run, hiding away because everyone thinks he murdered Mysterio. Who better to track him down than the greatest hunter there is? Especially a hunter who likes to kill animals with his bare hands.

Personally, I’m excited to see where Peter Parker is going in this next phase. For someone who has loved the Spider-Man world since I was a kid, I love Holland’s take on the character and trust Watts with whatever journey he has in store for us. I’d just like it if Peter Parker had a break once in a while and wasn’t constantly having his heart broken, you know?

