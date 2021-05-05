comScore Matt Smith as a Targaryen Is Something That’s So Important to Me

My long running struggles as a Matt Smith fan continue

By Rachel LeishmanMay 5th, 2021, 4:46 pm

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen

Hello, it’s your resident Eleventh Doctor stan here to yell about Matt Smith being on a Game of Thrones spinoff. The new show titled House of the Dragon is giving us the history of the Targaryens, the family that Daenerys came from. Famous for their shockingly light hair and dragons, the family is well known to fans of both the book series and popular HBO TV show. And slowly we’ve started to learn more and more about it all, and I’ll be perfectly honest: I only care about Matt Smith.

I loved Game of Thrones for the most part. Even if that show killed off my favorite boys (remember, I want a spinoff for just Robb Stark and one for Oberyn Martell), I still liked it enough to finish it. So, Matt Smith joining the cast of House of the Dragon when I figured I could maybe stop caring? Rude of Thrones to do that to me, quite frankly.

The reviews of Matt Smith’s debut in the wig are … mixed.

I will watch this show and I will watch it for Matt Smith, and I’m not really ashamed of that. I just wish Game of Thrones would stop giving me all these boys who probably all die because that’s my luck with this universe. Everyone I love dies, and I just have to go with it.

But I’m here for whatever this is. I’m here for the same wig that Harry Lloyd maybe wore in Game of Thrones, and I’m here for Matt Smith’s continual lack of eyebrows because he’s incredibly talented and one of my all-time favorite performers. Only you could get me excited about another Game of Thrones show, Matt Smith. Only you.

