Matt Smith as a Targaryen Is Something That’s So Important to Me

Hello, it’s your resident Eleventh Doctor stan here to yell about Matt Smith being on a Game of Thrones spinoff. The new show titled House of the Dragon is giving us the history of the Targaryens, the family that Daenerys came from. Famous for their shockingly light hair and dragons, the family is well known to fans of both the book series and popular HBO TV show. And slowly we’ve started to learn more and more about it all, and I’ll be perfectly honest: I only care about Matt Smith.

I loved Game of Thrones for the most part. Even if that show killed off my favorite boys (remember, I want a spinoff for just Robb Stark and one for Oberyn Martell), I still liked it enough to finish it. So, Matt Smith joining the cast of House of the Dragon when I figured I could maybe stop caring? Rude of Thrones to do that to me, quite frankly.

The reviews of Matt Smith’s debut in the wig are … mixed.

If I see one more person say Matt smith looks great I’m gonna snap harder than Daenerys. pic.twitter.com/7Clen1DyvM — Madison (@RhaegarVisenya) May 5, 2021

My timeline: AAHHH MATT SMITH IS BLONDE!!!

Me: I would die for this bitch. Alicent Hightower will always do what she has to fucking do. pic.twitter.com/BLpa0Ar2ih — Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) May 5, 2021

I was NOT prepared for Matt Smith as a blonde/Targaryen. https://t.co/ZxE8FN9qPj — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) May 5, 2021

Matt Smith’s eyebrows have finally fled this mortal plane https://t.co/SdvNoNAxNK — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) May 5, 2021

matt smith is too famous for this. where is the tardis pic.twitter.com/BIqqBTXVdd — Alison Herman (@aherman2006) May 5, 2021

the way they just straightened the wig before handing it to matt smith i just can’t get over it 😭 https://t.co/aTwOT6iSCu — j (@INEJSKNlVES) May 5, 2021

The first look at HBO’s #GameOfThrones prequel series #HouseOfTheDragon, featuring: Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon pic.twitter.com/iOd5Gt07I4 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) May 5, 2021

saw this on reddit about matt smith playing a targaryen 😭 pic.twitter.com/vbWAGT86M7 — esme (@killbiill) May 5, 2021

I will watch this show and I will watch it for Matt Smith, and I’m not really ashamed of that. I just wish Game of Thrones would stop giving me all these boys who probably all die because that’s my luck with this universe. Everyone I love dies, and I just have to go with it.

But I’m here for whatever this is. I’m here for the same wig that Harry Lloyd maybe wore in Game of Thrones, and I’m here for Matt Smith’s continual lack of eyebrows because he’s incredibly talented and one of my all-time favorite performers. Only you could get me excited about another Game of Thrones show, Matt Smith. Only you.

(image: HBO)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]