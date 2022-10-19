The Rock and Alison Hammond Are the Celebrity Power Couple We Need

After five years apart, Alison Hammond and Dwayne Johnson have finally reunited on ITV’s This Morning. The couple formed an instant connection when Alison interviewed the star back in 2017, and the Rock ended up proposing.

A few months later, the couple televised a spoof wedding live on This Morning. Although the marriage wasn’t legal, the duo are still the ultimate power couple, and we’re here for it.

Appearing on This Morning yesterday to promote his film Black Adam, the Rock kicked off the interview with a cheerful “good morning to my former ex-wife Alison…” The pair joked and quipped about their five-year-old love affair throughout the segment, but at the end of the interview, Dwayne got real.

The actor appeared to go off-book, asking his publicist if he could say something special to Alison.

“I just want to say this really quickly, Alison,” he began. “I want to tell you, we’ve known each other for a long time – I’m so happy for you. I know you’ve been doing so great, you’ve been nominated for all these National TV Awards, you’ve been incredible so ‘mwah’. Congratulations! We’ve got to get married again!”

Both Alison and co-host Dermot O’Leary appeared stunned by the Rock’s praise, as Hammond replied “aww” in response. After the break, both presenters were still talking about the heartfelt moment, with Alison describing it as “so exciting.”

Although Alison didn’t win the most recent NTA, a one-on-one message of praise from the Rock might well make up for it. He’s certainly not wrong that Alison has been going from strength to strength, known for her unique interviews and hilarious onscreen faux pas.

Some particularly iconic moments include giving a weather forecast from a floating map of the UK, tripping, and accidentally pushing another member of the team into the water. Truly, an icon.

