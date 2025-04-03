‘Because I knew you…’: I have seen footage of ‘Wicked: For Good’ and I am changed

I’ve heard it said that movies come into our lives for a reason. And with Wicked: For Good, it is finally bringing us the conclusion of Elphaba and Glinda’s friendship.

At CinemaCon, we were gifted with the very first look at the sequel to the critically acclaimed film Wicked. And that meant that the trailer was showed and I openly cried over how beautiful the second act of that musical is. Sorry, my favorite songs have yet to come! The trailer was not that shocking (especially if you know the stage musical) but it still hit that emotional chord. Get it? Since it’s a musical?

For me, songs like “For Good,” “No Good Deed,” and “As Long As You’re Mine” are more important to me as a fan than the songs in the first act (or in this case, Wicked) that people love. To be fair, I don’t dislike the songs in the first movie. They’re great! The entire show is beautiful. But there is something about the tense nature of the second act that really just makes the songs hit just a little harder.

In the trailer, we get to see Glinda (Ariana Grande) in all white which was a moment that had me gasping out loud. Because if you know, you know. But with both Glinda and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) entering new “eras” of their journey together, there is a lot of tension and upset between them. And the trailer highlights that.

We get to hear bits of “No Good Deed” in the back and it is mixed with “For Good” to make an absolutely beautiful and captivating first look at the movie. It wasn’t anything surprising but it was exactly what I wanted to see as a fan of the musical. We got glimpses of Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) but it was truly a story of both Glinda and Elphaba and this was a perfect trailer for Wicked: For Good.

