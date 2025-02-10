‘The Masked Singer’ season 13: Premiere date, cast, where to watch

The Masked Singer is back for another season! This season is full of surprises that will certainly leave you on the edge of your seat as viewers and panelists attempt to guess who is behind the crazy costumes while the superstars go head-to-head in the singing competition.

“Who said 13 was an unlucky number? Just when you think you’ve seen it all, season 13 of The Masked Singer is back with the luckiest, most fun season full of clues and special unmaskings with its all-new ‘Lucky 13’ theme,” FOX said in a statement, per Entertainment Weekly.

This season is also going to look a little bit different, as there is a new character on the show, Detective Lucky Duck, who will be bringing watchers new clues and surprises throughout the season. “Think of me as your personal good lucky charm,” Detective Lucky Duck said in the first look at season 13.

This season will also feature different themed nights, including a Shrek night, a Ghostbusters night, and more! According to Screenrant, contestants will be singing songs from the Shrek films, including “Accidentally In Love,” “Hallelujah,” and “I’m A Believer.” Shrek himself will even make an appearance, and panelist Ken Jeong will be dressed as Lord Farquaad from the movies, as seen in the trailer for the upcoming season.

How to watch The Masked Singer season 13

Fans can watch season 13 of The Masked Singer on Fox. Episodes will be available on Hulu the following day.

When does season 13 of The Masked Singer premiere?

The Masked Singer season 13 premieres on Fox on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 8 PM EST.

The Masked Singer hosts and panelists, explained

The season 13 host

Nick Cannon

The season 13 panelists

Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg

Rita Ora

Ken Jeong

Robin Thicke

The Masked Singer season 13 costumes

