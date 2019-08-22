The Mary Sue and Guys Who Law Talk the Disney/Sony Fight for Spider-Man

In a meetup of Abrams Media publications, Guys Who Law and The Mary Sue sat down to talk about the Sony/Disney agreement over Spider-Man and how the recent developments are going to affect the future of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the character of Spider-Man. Guys Who Law features Andrew Eisbrouch and Jesse Weber for our Abrams Media sister site Law & Crime. Talking about everything and anything from movies, Twitter trends, and more, the two focus on the legal implications behind it all.

They asked me on because … well, all I do is cry about Peter Parker, but also because I know a lot about this situation. I lost sleep worrying about Sony and Marvel and their spat with one another.

The news broke on Tuesday night, causing fans to worry about the character’s future, as well as that of Marvel’s overall story plan. Spider-Man was added into the MCU back in 2016 with Captain America: Civil War and has since had two solo films (creatively led by Disney and Marvel, but financed by Sony) and has been a part of both of the latest Avengers movies. The problem now is that Spider-Man has become a hero that is woven into the fabric of future storylines in the MCU, so where does that leave us as fans?

We get into the details of the original contract, what it means for Peter Parker now if Sony does take him out of the MCU, and the past mistakes that Sony has made with our favorite hero that led to Marvel getting to use him in the first place.

Guys Who Law and myself are worried about Peter Parker and the future because … look, Venom 2 is coming, and I’m old enough to remember the disappointment that was Spider-Man 3. I don’t need to relive it again.

You can hear our full episode and discussion on both iTunes and Spotify.

