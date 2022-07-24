Clear Your Calendar Because ‘The Marvels’ Now Has an Official Release Date

At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel announced updates for Phase 5 and that included the release date for the next big ensemble film and the first major one that’s not an Avenger‘s movie: The Marvels. Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film will star returning talent like Brie Larson (Carol Danvers a.k.a. Captain Marvel), Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan a.k.a. Ms. Marvel), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), and Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury). Park Seo-joon (Parasite) and Zawe Aston (Mr. Malcolm’s List) are also attached to the film. Unlike that uncooked girl power moment in Avengers: Endgame, The Marvels feels very exciting because each leading lady has some character development in the Marvel Cinematic Universe already.

Albeit very, very late into the MCU, Carol had her solo film (Captain Marvel). On Disney+, we saw Monica gain her powers in WandaVision and Kamala go from super fan to superheroine (but also still a super fan) in Ms. Marvel. Pending any potential delays, The Marvels will come to theaters on July 28, 2023. The trio’s whereabouts leave us little clues as to what might happen. In a post-credits scene at the end of Ms. Marvel and after Kamala’s bands started to glow strangely, she ricocheted through her bedroom closet door, and Carol Danvers emerged. We know it wasn’t Kamala turning into Carol because Carol looked super weirded out to see so many images of herself in a room.

While we saw her mother, Maria Rambeau (played by Lashana Lynch), as Earth-838 Captain Marvel for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Monica has been missing in action since she went rouge from S.W.OR.D. in WandaVision. Though there’s no solo story between now and The Marvels for her, Monica could easily appear in a project before July 2023. Disney+’s Secret Invasion makes the most sense because there are so many S.H.I.E.L.D. agents that would know of her (like Nick Fury). However, due to her cosmic powers, a post-credit scene in Antman & The Wasp: Quantumania or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could work, too.

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

