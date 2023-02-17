Marvel Releases Poster for ‘The Marvels’ … and a Release Date Change

Marvel has released its first poster for The Marvels! This highly anticipated team-up between Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) will see the three exploring their newfound power of switching places.

Higher. Further. Faster. Together.



Check out the brand-new teaser poster for Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, coming to theaters November 10. pic.twitter.com/zSlozSfQrz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 17, 2023

The poster hypes up the cosmic angle of the movie, with Monic and Carol surrounded by light and stars. Kamala stands on the ground, looking up at them in admiration, while her stretchy shadow hints at her embiggening powers (and mimics her lightning bolt logo).

But wait. What’s that minor detail at the bottom of the poster? Oh, look, it’s a major release date change! Marvel thought we wouldn’t notice!

The Marvels was originally slated to come out on February 17, before it switched places with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania for a July 28 release date. Now it’s apparently been pushed back to November 10.

What’s interesting is that filming on the movie wrapped all the way back in May 2022. At Disney’s D23 Expo last September, Marvel had enough completed footage to show attendees a trailer. So why is it being pushed back?

Why is The Marvels delayed?

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kevin Feige talked about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is currently in Phase 5. In particular, he talked about possibly scaling back the amount of content that Marvel produces:

I do think one of the powerful aspects of being at Marvel Studios is having these films and shows hit the zeitgeist. It is harder to hit the zeitgeist when there’s so much product out there — and so much “content,” as they say, which is a word that I hate. [Laughs] But we want Marvel Studios and the MCU projects to really stand out and stand above. So, people will see that as we get further into Phase 5 and 6. The pace at which we’re putting out the Disney+ shows will change so they can each get a chance to shine.

When he was asked if he meant spacing out Disney+ shows or producing fewer of them, he replied, “Both, I think.”

Of course, The Marvels is a theatrical release, not a Disney+ show. Still, considering Feige’s remarks, the fact that Marvel previously didn’t have any 2023 movies scheduled to release after The Marvels, and the fact that Quantumania received a dismal critical reception, it could be that Marvel is being more selective with its releases.

Welp. Sorry, Marvels fans—looks like this poster will have to tide us over for awhile.

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

