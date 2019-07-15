Marvel and the Russo Brothers Going on an “I Love You 3000” Tour in Nine Cities to Celebrate Fans of the MCU

Starting this Saturday at San Diego Comic Con and culminating at August’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, Marvel will be embarking on a nine-city tour with the Russo Brothers celebrating eleven years of Marvel Cinematic Universe magic. The “I Love You 3000” tour, named for Tony Stark’s fond farewell to his daughter, is designed to celebrate the MCU with the fans who launched it to such heights.

The first stop is at SDCC, where costumed fans will be invited to hang out with the Russo Brothers and their special guests (whose identities are being guarded) on the IMDB boat near the convention center. General fans will be treated to free Ben and Jerry’s ice cream while supplies last. The second stop will be at the Funko Headquarters in Washington; you can check out the full list of stops here at Marvel.com.

The tour will conclude in August at Disney’s D23 Expo. Disney’s biannual con is going to be the place to be besides Hall H for Marvel news this summer, and given that Robert Downey Jr. will be there receiving a Disney Legends award for his work as Tony Stark, I’m guessing he’ll be a surprise guest at the event alongside the Russo Brothers. That’s worth the price of admission.

While Marvel is playing coy about the details of the tour, there will be swag for fans and appearances from the Russo brothers; both of these things will be enticing for fans. Who doesn’t love an exclusive experience? The promise of it being a big hit at two of the major SoCal cons this year also means there’s bound to be plenty of surprises. Could the Russo brothers be announcing a new Marvel project, or is that too much to assume based on this alone?

We’ll know soon enough —Marvel’s Hall H panel this year is bound to give us plenty of reveals and secrets from the depths of the MCU. Find out of the Russos and pals will be stopping by your city via Marvel.com, and get ready to love Marvel 3000.

(image: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—