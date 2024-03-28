Meet Galacta, the Omnipotent Overseer of ‘Marvel Rivals’ With Equally-Omnipotent Daddy Issues

In case you haven’t heard, Marvel’s colorful cast of characters is finally getting tossed into the hero shooter machine courtesy of Marvel Rivals, and if developers NetEase play their cards right, this title could pick up massive steam in a big way.

Recommended Videos

Indeed, with the myriad of unique powers and fighting styles spread out across the roster of the comic book giant, it was only a matter of time before a project like Marvel Rivals came knocking, plunging heroes and villains alike into a multiverse of cooldowns, combos, and synergies all wrapped up in some good old-fashioned, six-versus-six action.

And for those of you who have seen the trailer, you may have done a double-take when Galactus’ iconic purple helmet popped up on the screen, only realizing at the last second that it wasn’t the Devourer of Worlds wearing it but a young girl instead.

That’s right, everyone; Galactus has a daughter, the aptly named Galacta. So, what on Earth is she doing in Marvel Rivals, and where did she even come from?

Who is Galacta?

As previously mentioned, Galacta is the daughter of Galactus. Like her father, Galacta is a nigh omnipotent being who possesses the Power Cosmic, granting her such abilities as manipulation over pure energy and molecules, sensing events anywhere in the universe, and energy consumption, which her father often exercises by consuming entire planets.

Unlike her father, however, Galacta has empathy and fascination for more earthly creatures, and lives happily among humans as a seemingly average girl named Gali. In short, she’s the rebellious, teenage answer to one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel universe.

Judging by her appearance in Marvel Rivals, Galacta is likely to act as a master of ceremonies, of sorts, overseeing matches and providing announcements, like how much time remains in the match or when certain objectives unlock (think Athena from Overwatch). It’s also no far stretch to assume that she’ll be involved in the game’s relatively apocalyptic, Doctor Doom-centric plot, but that’s assuming that said plot will receive any treatment beyond its already brief synopsis.

With only two appearances in the comics, neither of which reportedly adhere to the Earth-616 continuity, Marvel Rivals just might be Galacta’s most prominent appearance yet and could very well tee up bigger things to come from the daughter of Galactus as the Marvel brand continues to grow beyond its pulpy roots.

(featured image: Marvel/NetEase Games)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]