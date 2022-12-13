Is Galactus a Celestial in ‘Eternals’? Explained

Eternals introduced a new being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) that tickled the geeky bones of the comic fans, the Celestials. This introduction opened the floodgates of questions and theories. One of the most exciting questions is: with the death of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, will Galactus be the next main villain in the MCU?

That question may raise the eyebrows of hardcore Marvel Comics fans since it was the Celestials that were introduced, not Galactus. Still, it’s not hard to understand why people see the connection between the Celestials and Galactus. After all, It’s because some fans thought that Galactus is a celestial, but no. Galactus is not a Celestial.

Both are considered space gods threatening to destroy the earth. Both are giants with unimaginable power and have very similar wardrobes in the comics. Although they have almost identical identities, appearances, and goals, they have a huge difference that sets them apart. Let’s dig into that.

What are the Celestials?

The Celestials are giant cosmic beings created by Jack Kirby and first appeared in the Eternals comic in 1976. For the uninitiated, Celestials are the oldest race in the Universe. Celestials were the very first form of existence in the entire universe. They even predate the Big Bang and the six “Singularities” (which were the source of the Infinity Stones).

The Celestials are created by the First Firmament, a living embodiment of the first universe. They were made, alongside their counterparts, the Aspirants, to be servants (or toys) of the First Firmament. The Aspirants worshipped the First Firmament as they sought the latter’s approval, while the Celestials wanted to control their existence.

The Celestials rebelled against their creator and destroyed the First Firmament, and with their newfound freedom, Celestials go planet hopping to look for species that pique their interest. These experiments, called Celestial Hosts, created three species: Homo Immortalis (Eternals), Homo Descendus (Deviants), and Homo Superior (Mutants). After conducting their experiments, the Celestials will leave the planet and return later to pass judgment led by the Prime Celestial, Arishem the Judge. Arishem will be the one to decide if the planet and its species are worth-keeping or not.

Galactus’ differences with the Celestials

The main difference between Galactus and the Celestials is their creation. Galactus is not a creation of the First Firmament; instead, he’s a normal being named Galan from the planet Taa. He is a space explorer who discovered a radiation plague, a product of the “Big Crunch” (or the last stages of a multiversal renewal or cycle) that killed Taa’s neighboring planet’s inhabitants.

With no cure in sight, He led a suicidal mission to die gloriously. While his other colleagues were killed due to the radiation, Galan was welcomed by the Sentience of the Cosmos. With the merging, Galan survived the Big Crunch and became Galactus for the next cycle.

Another difference is their purpose. Celestials want to play as “gods.” They experiment and judge their hosts and creations, but Galactus doesn’t do that. Galactus is literally a devourer of worlds because he needs it to survive. He won’t ruin a planet just because he finds them wanting. He converts them to pure cosmic energy mainly for sustenance.

