If you’ve already finished Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and are jonesing for more Avengers-themed games, then you’re in luck. Skydance Media and Marvel Games announced a brand new Marvel video game at the 2024 Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is an action-adventure game that centers on Captain America and Black Panther fighting Nazis during World War II. The game is written and directed by Amy Hennig (of Uncharted fame), and allows gamers to play four different characters: Steve Rogers/Captain America, Azzuri a.k.a. King T’Chanda/Black Panther, Wakandan spy Nanali, and Howling Commando Gabriel Jones.

Rise of Hydra is the latest Marvel video game announced, hot on the heels of Marvel’s Wolverine, which comes out later this year.

Is there a trailer?

The studios dropped a story trailer and this game looks absolutely stunning.

What is Rise of Hydra about?

The game’s synopsis reads:

“In the chaos of war, worlds collide. Captain America and Azzuri, the Black Panther of the 1940s, must overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to confront their common enemy. Fighting alongside Gabriel Jones of the Howling Commandos, and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris, they must join forces to stop a sinister plot that threatens to turn the havoc of WWII into the ultimate rise of Hydra.”

Who is the cast of Rise of Hydra?

Drew Moerlein (Red Dead Redemption II) will voice Steve Rogers/Captain America. Khary Payton (The Walking Dead) plays Azzuri, a.k.a. King T’Chanda. He is T’Challa’s grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther.

Megalyn Echikunwoke (Almost Family) plays Nanali, a Wakandan spy assigned to Occupied Paris. and Marque Richardson (Dear White People) plays soldier and Howling Commando Gabriel Jones.

Other voice actors include Lyne Renée (Motherland: Fort Salem) as French Resistance ally Julie and Joel Johnstone (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as young Howard Stark.

The game will feature an original score by Grammy winner Stephen Barton, who has scored projects like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Star Trek Picard, Apex Legends, Titanfall, and 12 Monkeys.

When does the game come out?

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra debuts in 2025. There isn’t an exact release date yet, but we’ll keep you posted when they announce one.

