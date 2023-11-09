‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ Has Me Longing for So Much More

I’ve finally finished Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Took me long enough, right? All in all, though, Insomniac Games has produced yet another compelling Spider-Man story, and I’m looking forward to the inevitable DLC, threequel, and perhaps, if we’re lucky, another Miles Morales solo adventure.

Above all, however, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has made my gaming wish list more extensive.

**Spoilers ahead for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2**

There are so many storylines and characters waiting to be explored. The game’s final scenes have teased Norman Osborn’s Green Goblin and a third spider-powered person joining the gang, as one of the post-credits scenes briefly introduced Cindy Moon, a.k.a. Silk. The Chameleon is sure to make an appearance after the way the mechanical bird side quest ended. Carnage is set to make a terrifying entrance, and Doc Ock might pop back up again as Peter Parker finally takes a well-deserved break, too.

There’s already so much to look forward to, but I find myself wanting even more. I can’t help it—some of the game’s coolest cutscenes and set pieces had my imagination going into overdrive. I know Insomniac Games is working diligently on its Wolverine game, and I cannot tell you how intrigued I am by that prospect. But a girl can dream, right?

Marvel’s Doctor Strange

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Black Cat’s return to Spider-Man 2 was magnificent, in more ways than one. Most magnificent of all, however, is that she brought magic to the game—and not just with her presence. At one point, Black Cat breaks into the Sanctum Sanctorum to steal a wand that has the power to open Doctor Strange’s trademark shiny golden portals. What follows is an exhilarating sequence in which Miles chases Felicia through numerous otherworldly portals before they finally team up to take down a horde of Kraven’s hunters.

I can’t be the only one who truly believed, even if just for a second, that Doctor Strange himself was going to show up, right? I mean, she did break into his home and proceeded to use a highly powerful magical artifact to travel to Paris to save her girlfriend. The hunters that were after her probably trashed the place, too. You don’t think he would investigate? Or try to contact one of the Spider-Men to find out what actually happened that night?

When the dust settled, and I realized Stephen Strange wasn’t going to make an appearance, I couldn’t help but think about what a Doctor Strange game made by Insomniac would be like. How fun would it be to travel the world, the galaxy, or even the multiverse through those iconic portals? How many great spell combinations could be used in combat? What kind of monsters would we encounter? I’m dying to know.

Marvel’s Daredevil

(Netflix)

There are so many reasons to wish for a Daredevil game from the same team. More than any other Marvel superhero, Daredevil would fit seamlessly into the world established in Insomniac’s Spider-Man games.

In fact, rumors are flying around that Daredevil might have something to do with an upcoming Spider-Man 2 DLC after some eagle-eyed gamers spotted a few suspicious Easter eggs. The “Nelson and Murdock” plaque that could be seen in the first game is now nowhere to be found, and there’s a secret room that may or may not connect to The Hand, the same organization that Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock fought in the Marvel Netflix shows. If this rumor turns out to be true, I will forever be grateful—but I’ll soon start the campaign to get a solo Daredevil game, too.

There was one scene in Spider-Man 2 in particular that made my longing for a Daredevil game even more pronounced. At one point, as the symbiote begins to transform Peter Parker into someone unrecognizable, he confronts Kraven in a church. Now, I realize that this was probably mostly meant as an homage to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, which includes a scene in which Peter (Toby Maguire) finally manages to extricate himself from the Venom suit only for it to find Eddie Brock (Topher Grace) instead, all of which happens in a church. But there was something about this confrontation that reminded me specifically of Matt Murdock’s fight against his doppelganger Bullseye in Daredevil season 3. Such gorgeous scenery! Such abundant symbolism and thematic storytelling! Please, Insomniac, let me play as Daredevil. I promise I’ll pre-order the game.

(featured image: Insomniac Games/Sony)

