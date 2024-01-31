Here’s When You Can Catch ‘Marry My Husband’ Episode 11

The tenth episode of Marry My Husband was a total win for Jiwon and her fans. After being lied to and murdered in her past life, Jiwon finally reaped the rewards of her hard-earned revenge, so when will we find out what happens in episode 11!?

Recommended Videos

Compared to the webtoon version of the series, the live-action series’ Jiwon did not hold back. She confronted Park Minhwan about his cheating in their shared office, with onlookers gawking at the shameful evidence she had on him. I don’t think anybody would want to be nicknamed “Panties Park,” but it’s a well-deserved title for a cheater. It’s also a nice and unique touch exclusive to the K-drama version.

Revenge aside, Jiwon and Jihyuk got together at the end of the episode. It was satisfying to see the downfall of Minhwan and Sumin, but it felt way more fulfilling to see Jiwon and Jihyuk happy with each other. But the story doesn’t end in episode 10, because there are six more episodes coming our way, and Marry My Husband fans won’t have to wait long because the next episode will be coming on February 5, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

The revenge plot isn’t complete until Minhwan and Sumin get married and get their miserable ever after. The K-drama is notably harsher, so Sumin might end up looking like she’s walking Cersei’s walk of shame down the isle. Since Minhwan already proposed to Sumin, it’s possible that the eleventh episode will feature the wedding.

Jiwon will still be invited, but with Jihyuk as her date at the wedding. They’ll definitely outshine the newlyweds without trying, but (extremely slight spoilers) leaks suggest that Jiwon will have more scathing lines to drop to Sumin on her wedding day.

(featured image: Amazon Prime Video)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]