Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Lauren Boebert a ‘Little Bitch’ Because This Is Politics Now

It’s a banner week for garbage people fighting one another, as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took her ongoing feud with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) to the House floor. Reports allege that Greene called Boebert a “little bitch” to her face, during a face-off over dueling resolutions to impeach President Joe Biden. That’s right: the two are up in arms because they’re trying to propose the exact same asinine resolution that has no hope of passing. Boebert upset Greene when she forced a vote on her own proposal, pushing her bid to the front of the line.

According to witnesses, Greene said “I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little bitch to me, … and you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”

It’s quite a departure from their formerly friendly relationship, which saw both members of the House Freedom Caucus heckling Biden together at the 2022 State of the Union address. And it would seem that the two have everything in common: they both love Trump, guns, and white supremacy! They both voted against feeding hungry babies despite being “pro-life”! But apparently divisions between the dueling Serena Joys have been percolating for quite some time.

While Greene has allied herself closely with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, bringing several far right cohorts with her to confirm his nomination, Boebert has gone further right (if that’s even possible). Boebert and a few alt-right congress members voted against McCarthy’s speakership and have sought to undermine him at every turn. And thanks to the Republicans’ slim majority in congress, Boebert and her cronies can easily disrupt any votes or resolutions taking place on the House floor.

Greene confirmed the insult in an interview with Semafor, where she said, “She has genuinely been a nasty little bitch to me,” adding “I was sitting down, and so I stood up and I said, ‘I’m happy to clarify my public statements to your face,’ … I told her exactly what I think about her.” Boebert, for her part, told CNN, “I’m not in middle school.”

On the one hand, I hate to see women fighting. But on the other hand, these women are legit monsters and deserve the absolute worst. And I especially love any Republican in-fighting that kneecaps their legislative agenda. Good luck with these two clowns, McCarthy. You’ll need it.

(via The Daily Beast, featured image: Evelyn Hockstein-Pool/Getty Images)

