Marjorie Taylor Greene Accidentally Gives Biden a Ringing Endorsement

Marjorie Taylor Greene has a history of saying whatever pops into her head, whether it’s calling a fellow Republican a “little bitch” or admitting she doesn’t understand how government processes work. During a recent speech, Greene’s warped perception of reality once again took center stage. MTG tried to belittle President Joe Biden’s successes by comparing him to two admired presidents. So that means he’s doing a good job, right?

In another one of her “I don’t think that means what you think it means” moments, Greene said Biden was continuing the socialist work of Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Lyndon Baines Johnson. FDR is known as the father of the modern Democratic party and is one of the most popular presidents in history. His “New Deal” platform created social works programs and safety nets like social security. These initiatives jump-started the economy and helped pull America out of the Great Depression. LBJ may have not been a perfect president, but his “Great Society” plan was aimed at ending poverty and resulted in many Civil Rights changes.

MTG highlights Biden’s accomplishments

At the ultra-conservative Turning Point Action Conference (i.e., the country’s biggest gathering of clowns), Greene complained about LBJ’s “big government programs to address education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty, transportation, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps and welfare” being furthered by Biden’s policies. “Now LBJ had the Great Society, but Joe Biden had Build Back Better, and he still is working on it, the largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs that is actually finishing what FDR started, that LBJ expanded on, and Joe Biden is attempting to complete.”

Uh, Marge, those are all positive things that will help all Americans. So, great! Greene gave the speech at a conservative convention, so she probably thought saying Biden was trying to “complete socialism” would earn a great crowd reaction. But she failed to realize that everything she pointed out aids all Americans, including conservatives. And many of these programs are viewed favorably by the majority of Americans.

Caught us. President Biden is working to make life easier for hardworking families. https://t.co/w0CwdlCfO9 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 17, 2023

Of course, the White House caught wind of Greene’s speech and retweeted it with the caption, “Caught us. President Biden is working to make life easier for hardworking families.” The GOP is so focused on making themselves look cool, they forget that their job as elected officials is to help the people of this country. Pointing out how Biden is pushing policies to ensure better futures for us shows how out of touch Greene is. Or, who knows, maybe MTG secretly switched sides and pledged her loyalty to Dark Brandon.

