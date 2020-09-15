The Search for the Jedi Is on in the Trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2

Baby Yoda has to be reunited with his own kind, and that means that the Mandalorian must search for an ancient group of sorcerers—or, you know, THE JEDI. In the trailer for season 2 of the hit Disney+ show, one thing is clear: Mando is ready to do whatever he needs to for his powerful son, and that means going on a quest for the Jedi.

The show takes place before Luke Skywalker has recreated the Jedi Temple and before he searched for the other Jedi of the galaxy, which means that every new Jedi we’re seeing is going to be someone we’ve either never come in contact with, or someone extremely important to Star Wars.

In the new trailer, though, we basically just get a lot of fun walking shots and Baby Yoda chilling in some snow—so, you know, perfection.

It’s really interesting, to me, that they’re searching for the Jedi, not only because it means we’ll get a deeper look into the time before Force Awakens, but because it means we could have more connections to Clone Wars, Rebels, and the Expanded Universe. The trailer even teases WWE star Sasha Banks as one of the Jedi in question. (I’m assuming. She appears at the same moment as the Jedi are mentioned.) And there have been rumors of Ashoka Tano joining season 2 of the show, so … all of this isn’t that surprising.

And yet, we’re all still excited, mainly because The Mandalorian is, in a lot of ways, our only saving grace of the Star Wars franchise right now. After The Rise of Skywalker, we at least had the Baby Yoda Chronicles to excite us, and now, with season 2, we’re back in that flying cradle once more.

Season 2 doesn’t come without its hiccups, though. Gina Carano has taken to Twitter to share some questionable beliefs about the virus and upcoming election, while also mocking the use of pronouns in bios (which has prompted fans to start a GoFundMe to donate to the Transgender Law Center), and on top of that, there were rumors of Rosario Dawson bringing Ahsoka Tano to life while she has her own court battle that is extremely upsetting to fans.

But, from this trailer, I’m somewhat happy to report that there were just a lot of Mando and Baby Yoda walking scenes, and honestly, I’ll take that with a side of Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon and Sasha Banks giving me whatever Jedi she’s playing.

Still, our excitement for the show has been because of Pedro Pascal (who brings Din Djarin to life and has constantly been a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as sharing his story as a refugee) and for the Child. It breaks my heart that Cara Dune is now tainted with Carano’s bad takes on Twitter, but I’m here to support Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau (the love of my life).

BABY DONT PLAY THIS IS THE WAY pic.twitter.com/VlRlGM0kvh — Super Yaki (@SuperYakiStuff) September 15, 2020

‘The songs of eons past tell of battles between Mandalore the Great, and an order of sorcerers called Jedi’ 👀#TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/6DaIh2raQz — Fandom (@getFANDOM) September 15, 2020

ignoring my responsibilities like pic.twitter.com/E3JGu1tNmG — Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) September 15, 2020

when someone asks me about my relationship status: pic.twitter.com/ctoI7jwJ7u — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) September 15, 2020

Gonna get a lot of use out of this one. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/rZOgbh9DKl — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) September 15, 2020

Anyway, this is me until The Mandalorian season 2 comes out.

(image: Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com