More Guest Appearances, Fine, but Give Ahsoka Tano Her Own Show Already!

Fans of The Clone Wars have been teased with a live-action Ahsoka Tano for quite some time, and now, that teasing has, seemingly, paid off. Ahsoka Tano is making her “guest star” debut in live-action form with quite the flair. From The Mandalorian season 2 to now a rumored Obi-Wan Kenobi series appearance, I want to know when we’re getting the full announcement of her own show. Sure, there’s a rumor floating out there about Ahsoka getting her own series, but I want confirmation.

Look at it this way: Disney+ programming is focused on a bunch of dudes. Granted, they’re men I absolutely love with my whole heart, but each show that has been announced is centered around a man. Obi-Wan Kenobi, Cassian Andor, Mando … you get my point—even Scarlet Witch series WandaVision has a shared focus right in the title. It’d just be nice to have an actual announcement that Ahsoka will get her own show, rather than just the rumor, especially if they’re going to continue to use her name and fanbase to put her on other Disney+ programming.

While we’re excited about the prospect of Ahsoka in live-action, part of the problem with her, currently, is the casting. Rosario Dawson is rumored to be playing the fan-favorite, and fans are understandably upset that the star is embroiled in legal case over her alleged transphobia against a former employee. While the case is still ongoing, it doesn’t sit right for Disney and Lucasfilm to put Dawson in a role that, for many fans, represents hope and understanding in a way that would ring inauthentic with that incident.

While the casting is still not confirmed, I want to focus more on the character and why, especially with our current world, she’s an important character to have in her own show. When I spoke with Ashley Eckstein (who has been bringing Ahsoka to life with her voice since 2008), we talked a lot about what the character represents for both Eckstein herself and all of the fans who look to Ahsoka for guidance:

It’s been incredible to watch Ahsoka’s journey throughout the years. Obviously, I’m a bit biased, because I have a very close attachment to Ahsoka Tano, but I knew instantly, from day one, how special she was, and how incredible of a character she was, so she’s always been near and dear to my heart. And, in fact, since I got to help originate the character, they allowed me to not only bring my voice, but my heart and soul to this character. So, I literally feel like she is forever a part of me, but it’s been incredible to watch, over the years, people fall in love with Ahsoka just like I have. It’s so special to me because Ahsoka is such an incredible character. To me, she represents hope. She represents good overcoming evil. She represents light, and she brings so much good into this world, and it just means so much to me that everyone has fallen in love with Ahsoka like I have.

The thing is, we need that. Star Wars, at its core, has always been about hope and what these characters represent. It’s why Princess Leia is the face of the Women’s March and why we look to Jyn Erso, Rey, and Padme frequently. We’ve even started to look at Cara Dune in the same way (or at least I have, because I love her very much). Having Ahsoka join the live-action ranks with her own show would bring an entirely new life to our representation of hope throughout the series and would bring new fans to The Clone Wars and Ahsoka.

I’m very excited to see where she goes in both The Mandalorian and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series (if the rumor is true), but I also hope that she gets her time to shine on her own. We need more Ahsoka Tano in our lives.

