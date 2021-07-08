The Book of Boba Fett is coming our way at the end of the year, and I’ve already talked about what I hope to see from the show. But now we got look into the series with a lineup of directors taking the reins on Boba’s story, as well as word from Temuera Morrison that this show is going to be “grittier” than The Mandalorian, but more than that, we’re going to have some familiar names behind the lens.

In an interview with Express.co.uk, Morrison said that Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Bryce Dallas Howard would be joining with Robert Rodriguez to direct episodes of the series. All four directors have taken on episodes of The Mandalorian as well, and Rodriguez gave us an incredible look into Boba Fett with his episode “The Tragedy” from season 2.

All of this is great because it makes me think about the feel of The Mandalorian and how The Book of Boba Fett will flow with that. While the world of Star Wars is often taken on by different storytellers, it is one universe all woven together, and bringing these characters to life in new and exciting ways is part of the charm of the franchise. But with The Book of Boba Fett, it is extremely connected to The Mandalorian, and having those feel like one thing all its own makes sense. And having the same directors working on both projects is exciting.

I can’t wait to learn more about Boba Fett and see Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen onscreen together again. It’s about to be the Fennec and Boba show and good, it’s what we DESERVE.

(image: Lucasfilm)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

Don Quixote is a story about a man who successfully kills all of the windmills in the world https://t.co/9Bq4URexFr — merritt k (@merrittk) July 8, 2021

The Tomorrow War is getting a sequel. (via ComicBook.com)

Tomi Lahren calls flight attendants “Nazis of the air” for enforcing the airlines’ mask mandates. pic.twitter.com/3Zog6M1Hgq — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 8, 2021

“Since I first read Kristen Roupenian’s viral story, I’ve wondered: How did she know about me?” (via Slate)

Jodie Turner-Smith holds Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja’s hand on the red carpet for the Cannes premiere of #Stillwater. pic.twitter.com/zZuMmZBIM8 — Variety (@Variety) July 8, 2021

Anything we missed, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]