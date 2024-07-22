Rachel Sennott’s HBO Pilot Nabs a ‘Gossip Girl’ Icon

Rachel Sennott’s ascension in Hollywood since 2020 has been remarkable, as she has managed to make a mark in the industry with her smart selection of projects and incredible comedic skills.

In March of 2024, HBO ordered an untitled comedy pilot from Sennott (Shiva Baby, Bottoms). Sennott will serve as writer, star, and executive producer on the project, which has now roped in another big name for the cast: Leighton Meester is now attached in the capacity of a guest actor.

Meester is known for portraying the iconic Gossip Girl character Blair Waldorf. She played the character for the entirety of its six-season run, and her performance on the CW show is revered as one of the best among a stacked cast. The character is frequently associated with great taste in fashion and the “it girl” attitude and is widely popular among young adults and millennials who grew up watching the series. Her recent popular work includes the 2022 Netflix release The Weekend Away, in which she appeared as a woman who has to deal with the sudden disappearance of her friend during a vacation.

Joining Meester is Quenlin Blackwell, a YouTuber, social media content creator, and model. Blackwell boasts an impressive 9.8 million followers on TikTok and close to 1.5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she posts a variety of content. She will be making her acting debut with the show.

The official logline for Sennott’s comedy pilot reads, “A codependent friend group reunites, navigating how the time apart, ambition, and new relationships have changed them.”

Sennott has been a longtime collaborator with HBO, right from her first appearance on television with High Maintenance to playing a supporting role on The Idol.

