Now That ‘Your Honor’ Has Found Mega-Success on Netflix, What Are the Chances of a Third Season?

Competing with Bridgerton as the most watched series on Netflix would be a herculean task for any great TV show, but Bryan Cranston-starrer Your Honor pulled it off following its debut on the streamer in early July 2024.

The Showtime drama series, adapted from the Israeli show Kvodo, has two seasons. The first season premiered in December 2020 and concluded in February 2021, while the sophomore season aired between January and March 2023. Since the show has reached completely unexpected popularity levels now that it’s streaming on Netflix, questions are being asked about the possibility of a third segment, with fans desperate to see the iconic Breaking Bad star returning as Michael Desiato.

Back in 2022, it was confirmed that the series developed by Peter Moffat would end with season 2. However, a recent interview by CBS Studios’ chief David Stapf should give the fans of the show a glimmer of hope. Here’s what the studio president had to say about a possible renewal:

“We love the show, and we’re hoping that it can continue. But it’s a little too soon to know or to tell. We would like there to be a Season 3, but we’re ways away.”

While Stapf’s comments can’t be considered reassuring, they definitely indicate that the studio is seriously mulling over the prospect of sanctioning a third season of Your Honor. Originally intended to be a miniseries, the creators decided to roll the dice on a second season, which can now clearly be termed a masterstroke, in hindsight, considering its current popularity.

Your Honor follows Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge who gets embroiled with the mob after his son Adam (Hunter Doohan) kills the son of the kingpin in an accident. How Desiato protects his son, and by extension, himself from the mob forms the crux of the show’s plot. The series has a star-studded cast, featuring Hope Davis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Michael Stuhlbarg, and Carmen Ejogo, with Margo Martindale, Maura Tierney, and Rosie Perez appearing as special guest stars.

Before becoming available on Netflix, the show aired on Showtime and was later made available to stream on Paramount+ for Showtime subscribers.

