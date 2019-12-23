2020, Give Me The Man from U.N.C.L.E. Sequel I Deserve

In the grand scheme of sequel/reboot culture, it can feel like a kick to the gut when your movie of choice isn’t one of the few that get to live on. That’s how I feel about The Man From U.N.C.L.E. because, for so long, we’ve been waiting for a continuation of Henry Cavill in suits and Armie Hammer with a fun Russian accent, and yet … nothing.

The original Guy Ritchie movie was based on the television show from the ’60s. Centering around Napoleon Solo (Cavill), Illya (Hammer), and Gaby (Alicia Vikander), the movie was focused on the story of protecting Gaby as she struggled to find her father. A beautiful look at suits, nice hats, and random cities throughout Europe, I couldn’t really tell you that much about the history behind The Man From U.N.C.L.E., but I can tell you that I want more of it.

So much so that I went to the stage door of Straight White Men and tried to get Armie Hammer to sign a contract I made up for the sequel. Alas, he didn’t come out that day, but the point stands; we need to see a sequel sometime in our future.

The best is that many online continue to scream about a sequel (and yes, I’m one of those people), but there is a desire for the movie, so … why isn’t it a thing yet?

Sir just to make the man from uncle sequel https://t.co/61uzUcHsU6 — Julian (@hukestage) May 22, 2019

So… Man From UNCLE 2 can happen now?https://t.co/jUv0hLsWiF — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) September 12, 2018

Man From UNCLE 2. Greenlight it now. https://t.co/1mW0O6plxu — Carly Lane-Perry (@carlylane) September 12, 2018

Where is Man From UNCLE 2 I stg https://t.co/1ceQJpTCpd — Ira Madison III (@ira) November 8, 2019

the case for a Man From UNCLE 2 that takes place in the ‘70s https://t.co/cCsp0Rg8YI — Carly Lane-Perry (@carlylane) April 20, 2019

or — hear me out — just do THE MAN FROM UNCLE 2. https://t.co/RtD2AtJb99 — ✍🏼 roxana | ✊🏼 zivar | ⚒️ hadadi (@roxana_hadadi) June 27, 2019

.@mikeryan doing his part to keep those Man From UNCLE 2 hopes alive 👏 https://t.co/yVQuAv60m6 — Angie J. Han (the J stands for Jellicle) (@ajhan) June 13, 2017

Hi THIS IS A PROMO FOR MAN FROM UNCLE 2 RIGHT?? https://t.co/Fzk24v8AqG — Britt Rey-vera ✨ (@kindamoviesnob) November 15, 2017

guy ritchie out here making this aladdin panto when he could’ve been making the man from uncle sequel smdh — iana murray (@ianamurray) December 19, 2018

1970s Man From UNCLE sequel please. pic.twitter.com/sMYR2HOMyq — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) November 16, 2017

If this email doesn’t continue with “MAN FROM UNCLE SEQUEL,” I’m not interested. pic.twitter.com/yARsU1StOV — Rebecca Pahle (@RebeccaPahle) September 4, 2018

give us a goddamn man from uncle sequel! pic.twitter.com/8HQgNaAiGY — vera (@sancIamente) January 12, 2018

Guy Ritchie, if you’re not helping Dexter Fletcher direct Sherlock Holmes 3, then you should get right on doing The Man From U.N.C.L.E. 2. Please and thank you. 2020, our time has come. Give us more three-piece suits and Armie Hammer being too tall to fit into the frame! We deserve it.

