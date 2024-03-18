So There’s a New Meme, Mama. Kudos For Saying All That. For Spilling.

Get ready mama, a new meme is here. The latest to sweep the internet comes from RuPaul’s Drag Race and we’ll have you saying kudos to us for saying all that as we spill the meaning behind it.

Plane Jane, my favorite queen from season 16, was preparing for her challenge with her partner, Q. When they were talking about their ’80s inspired looks for the main stage, Q opened up about the fact that she has been HIV positive for a few years and that her look was inspired by those lost to the AIDs epidemic. As Q is talking with the queens putting make-up on, their serious conversation about tragic issues is already juxtoposed with the hilarious setting, with half of them covering up their beards or talking with glue on their eyebrows.

As Q is opening up about their HIV diagnosis, Jane responds by saying, “Mama, kudos for saying that. For spilling.”. Not exactly the most warm and open response but it was coming from a genuine place. The internet clung to it and thus a new meme was created.

Mama, kudos for saying that. For spilling. pic.twitter.com/RygOutuulF — David Opie (@DavidOpie) March 17, 2024

every kudos every spilling all at once pic.twitter.com/9PAg4U85vK — Fran Zaya, no the other one (@salmattos) March 17, 2024

You can use it for romance, for horror, for anything really!

Mama, kudos for saying that. For spilling. pic.twitter.com/FkQAji7udQ — Aaron (@AaronGoldyBoy) March 18, 2024 It even works on musicals!

Mamma, kudos for saying that. For spilling. pic.twitter.com/hO9LNXjnnO — Jorge Molina (@colormejorge) March 17, 2024

My mind instantly went to Noah Calhoun and Allie Hamilton.

oops pic.twitter.com/PGApinJlRL — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) March 17, 2024 The point is, that you literally can apply this meme to anything so it is the gift that keeps on giving.

Mama, kudos for saying that. For spilling. pic.twitter.com/k6GwJe4u7c — Grant Ginder (@GrantGinder) March 17, 2024 Thank you, Plane Jane, for your unhinged response. It’s my new favorite meme.

(featured image: MTV)

