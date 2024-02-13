Maligned Sci-Fi Movie Gets 40th Anniversary Rerelease Just in Time for Its Successor

Before you head to see the much-awaited sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune starring Timothée Chalamet as the prophesied figure of Paul Atreides, fans of Frank Herbert’s compelling sci-fi novels may (or may not) want to hit theaters to see an earlier adaption hit its 40th anniversary.

Before Villeneuve brought the majestic space saga onto the big screen in all its sandy glory, director David Lynch took a stab at it back in 1984. Starring Kyle MacLachlan as the messiah of Arrakis, Paul Atreides, the film received much backlash from fans of Herbert’s work given just how much it deviated from the novel. Though it starred some great names of the time, with José Ferrer as Emperor, Linda Hunt and Shadout Mapes, and musician Sting as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the film was considered a massive letdown, even by its director, who tried to distance himself as much as possible, blaming producers and financiers for shackling him creatively.

Talking to IndieWire in 2019, Lynch stated, “I always say, ‘Dune’ is a huge gigantic sadness in my life,” discussing how producers choked the budget, resulting in beautiful sequences being cut and visual effects looking shoddy. It makes sense, then, that he is less than enthused about the latest version, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “I have zero interest in Dune.” Equally, MacLachlan also felt his career was over after the film became a box office bomb, though he was given a second chance with Lynch in their next outing, Blue Velvet. Though it may pain Lynch to think of, the film does have a niche fandom, with many loving its nostalgic retro vibes.

Though niche, this fandom is strong enough to warrant a screening, with Fathom Events hosting a two-day theatrical run to celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary on February 18 and 19. It may even open up the film to lovers of Villeneuve’s version, allowing them to experience the story told in a different (if divisive) way. Whatever your reason, whether you’re a fan of Herbert’s story, Lynch’s directing, or simply keen to see some retro filmmaking, a screening of the 1984 version will help ease the wait till Dune: Part 2.

The sequel to the much-lauded Dune film arrives much later than originally anticipated after the actors’ and writers’ strikes put most of Hollywood on pause. The film’s original release date of October 20, 2023, was pushed back to November 17, before being pushed back yet again to its current release date of March 15, 2024.

