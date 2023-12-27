All ‘Dune’ Books in Order

After watching Dune, you might be craving more of the Spice Planet.

The 2021 Dune movie by Dennis Villeneuve, starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, and Oscar Isaac, has reignited interest in the novels begun by Frank Herbert. In early 2024, the second half of this retelling of Dune hits theaters. It tells the story of Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he goes from his home on the water planet Caladan to the desert planet called Arrakis, or “Dune.” On Arrakis, Paul’s life changes drastically when a coup against his father unfolds, and along with his mother, he flees to the desert. There, he becomes one with the native people and the planet itself.

Although the two movies only cover the first novel, it may have you interested in reading the lengthy series—or at least trying to. Though the list looks intimidating, don’t let that stop you. As they say, fear is the mind-killer.

Dune novels in chronological order

Frank Herbert wrote the original Dune novels and outlined more of the history. After his death, Herbert’s son Brian teamed up with fantasy writer Kevin J. Anderson to keep the story going. Together, Brian Herbert and Anderson have continued expanding the universe with many more novels. If you want to follow the Dune stories in order of when the events happened, follow this list—though the publication years are also included for those of you who want to read the story in the order it was originally told.

The Butlerian Jihad by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson (2002)

The Machine Crusade by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson (2003)

The Battle of Corrin by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson (2004)

Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson (2011)

Mentats of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson (2014)

Navigators of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson (2016)

House Atreides by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson (1999)

House Harkonnen by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson (2000)

House Corrino by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson (2001)

Princess of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson (2023)

The Duke of Caladan by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson (2020)

The Lady of Caladan by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson (2021)

The Heir of Caladan by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson (2022)

Dune by Frank Herbert (1965)

Paul of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson (2008)

Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert (1969)

The Winds of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson (2009)

Children of Dune by Frank Herbert (1976)

God-Emperor of Dune by Frank Herbert (1981)

Heretics of Dune by Frank Herbert (1984)

Chapterhouse: Dune by Frank Herbert (1985)

Hunters of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson (2006)

Sandworms of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson (2007)

