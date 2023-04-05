Donald Trump was arraigned at a courthouse in downtown Manhattan yesterday. As you can imagine, it was a three-ring media circus. People on both sides of the aisle were galvanized by the former Chode in Chief’s arrest. Arguments were had. Trumpers were dunked on. And a couple people even got married!

And then Majorie Taylor Greene showed up.

Whatever fervor had hyped up the crowd was obviously lost on MTG, who was on the scene for only ten minutes before fleeing away with her vestigial lizard tail tucked between her legs. She had been attempting to make a rousing speech to the thin crowd of Trump supporters stinking up the street, but was soon shouted and whistled down by a crowd of counterprotesters.

And when I say whistled down, I mean that quite literally.

Marjorie Taylor Greene arrived and left her own pro-Trump rally within 10 min after being swarmed by a crowd that drowned out her speech by whistling.



She said: "You send your henchmen down here to commit assault against people by making loud noises."https://t.co/bZHeiLRPWc — Tasneem Nashrulla (@TasneemN) April 4, 2023

The crowd had gotten their hands on actual whistles, and used them to great effect in drowning out the words of MTG. Ironically, the whistles were being given out for free by a Trump supporter who had no idea that Majorie was even there! The man, who was wearing a cowboy hat emblazoned with the stars and stripes, didn’t seem concerned that his generous donation to the Courthouse Block Party was making it impossible for supporters of Donald Trump concerned. He simply said “I like to make noise” when asked why he had brought the whistles in the first place. And you know what? In this case, I’m glad.

Kind of a fascinating development. The reason you can’t hear Marjorie Taylor Greene, and why this whole thing is off the rails, is because a man has been handing out free whistles.



I talked to him. Turns out he’s a Trump supporter and he had no idea MTG was even here. pic.twitter.com/0RJqdyw7H5 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 4, 2023

Greene was joined by other Trump-supporting flotsam and jetsam, including George Santos and another unfortunate New York City staple: The Naked Cowboy. They and their ilk were on the scene on direct-to-the-internet orders from Donald Trump, who had told his supporters to “protest” his charges in a series of posts eerily reminiscent of the statements he made that led to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

Thankfully, no one was harmed during the demonstrations. Despite what the Staten Islanders would have you believe, New York City does not have any sort of love for Donald Trump. Because of this, his Big Apple supporters tend to be the weirdest and most ineffectual of all. They dress in costumes, rant about the Vatican, and eventually traverse the Bridge and Tunnel back to whatever hole they crawled out of. It would be great if we didn’t have to be subjected to their antics, but it’s all really more sad than threatening.

(featured image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]