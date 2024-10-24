MAGA reaches sick new low and starts #KamalaGropedMe trend to mock sexual assault survivors

Donald Trump was recently hit with a new sexual assault allegation. MAGA responded by flooding X with fake assault allegations against Kamala Harris to mock and belittle sexual assault survivors.

Recommended Videos

It’s well-known that Trump has dozens of sexual assault and misconduct allegations against him, dating back to the 1970s, and was recently found liable for sexual abuse in the E. Jean Carroll v. Donald Trump trial. Days before Election Day, another alleged survivor came forward with her story about the Republican presidential nominee. Professional model Stacey Williams says she met Trump in 1992 and was introduced to him by Jeffrey Epstein. She alleges Trump was “good friends” with Epstein, a convicted sex offender found guilty of procuring a child for prostitution and accused of sex trafficking. In 1993, Williams claimed she and Epstein stopped by the Trump Tower one day at Epstein’s suggestion. Upon greeting them, Trump allegedly grabbed and groped her. Given that he reportedly did it in front of Epstein, Williams believes it was a “twisted game” for the men.

The alleged assault and friendship with Epstein are deeply disturbing. So far, Trump has not publicly responded to the allegations, though he must answer to them before the election. It’s a jarring reminder that the man running for president is not only a convicted sexual abuser, but citizens truly have no idea how many more victims may be out there. The only thing more disturbing than the allegations was the fact that pro-Trump supporters wasted no time rushing to X to start joking about sexual assault.

MAGA starts a disgusting new trend

Shortly after Williams’ allegations went public, #KamalaGropedMe started trending online. As one likely suspected even before clicking on the hashtag, it has absolutely nothing to do with any existing allegations against Harris. Instead, thousands of X users decided to pretend to be victims of Harris in an attempt to mock Williams. Some of the false posts even utilized the MeToo hashtag as conservatives, once again, attempt to desecrate the MeToo movement.

The sick posts made it obvious they were mocking sexual assault survivors as they were paired with crying memes and loaded with sarcastic remarks about how they were “putting this out there for legitimate reasons, and not the fact that the election is two weeks away.” They were paired with #TrustMeBro and #Trump2024. Many of them gleefully joked about how they were “traumatized,” and they’ve been “suffering silence until 2 weeks before the election.” Disgustingly, every sick post received dozens of comments, likes, and reshares, as pro-Trump supporters acted as if mocking sexual assault survivors and making false allegations was the funniest and most clever thing ever.

In 2014 #KamalaGropedMe when she tried to unburden me by what has been. I’ve been traumatized ever since. The whole time she was doing it, she was cackling like a hyena. I swear I’ll never forget those cackles and now I’ve been reminded of them, everyday for the last 4 years.… pic.twitter.com/EtANMBgrPN — Рашо (@Raddittyy) October 24, 2024

#KamalaGropedMe



Kamala groped me 34 years ago. I’m totally putting this out there for legitimate reasons, and not the fact that the election is two weeks away.



And yes, I’m only 33 years old but what I’m saying is 100% true. the guardian will confirm it



#trustmebro pic.twitter.com/cgzVHAnUeU — Pennsylvania Nationalist (@Atragunofficial) October 24, 2024

Kamala groped me today. I will wait 20 years and tell right before Election Day because that’s how you do it #KamalaGropedMe pic.twitter.com/ECxsZMj9pb — Angela Gates (@CaliGrlisback59) October 24, 2024

To all my Brothers who have spent the last 30 years suffering in silence until 2 weeks before the election, know it is not your fault. You are not alone. Many victims of Kamala's serial groping victims have came forward, 13 days before the election. #KamalaGropedMe #MeToo pic.twitter.com/Xw0ymFTL2Z — MicroRest (@Micro_Rest) October 24, 2024

Now that we’re 13 days away from the presidential election I figured this would be the most appropriate time to tell my story.



In 1998 when I was 20 years old Kamala Harris groped me. I’ve lived in fear of telling my truth until now, 13 days before the election. #KamalaGropedMe pic.twitter.com/LOrrh7EUSL — Packingpatriot (@packingpatriot_) October 24, 2024

Williams’ allegations have not been proven true, but they also have not been proven false. Additionally, Trump’s criminal history adds weight to her claims. Yet, within minutes of the allegations coming out, the MAGA mob attacked her, accusing her of lying and mocking her in the most disgusting manner possible. Sadly, their response is hardly surprising. It’s the exact same response they’ve had to every allegation against Trump, which is to call victims liars and claim the fact they waited until Trump was running for president to come forward proves their lying. It’s a flawed and ridiculous argument, especially because these allegations have not actually helped prevent Trump from becoming President. Also, those who have spoken out have been hit with attacks and defamation from Trump and his administration.

The women who have come forward against Trump have done so with absolutely no guarantee that they’ll be believed or that the allegations will make a difference. In fact, there’s a higher chance they’ll face attacks, defamation, and drawn-out court battles. However, on the off-chance that it makes a difference or simply because no survivor should have to silently watch their abuser run for President of the United States, these women have bravely come forward to share their stories. Meanwhile, if anyone has ever wondered how it’s possible that a convicted sexual abuser is running for president, one need only look at his followers, who gleefully confirmed they think sexual assault is a joke.

Just days ago, a pro-Trump pastor, Joel Webbon, called for publicly executing the women who partook in the #MeToo movement because he thinks all female sexual assault victims are liars and should be murdered. Conservatives are always the ones who lose their minds anytime they think a woman is lying about sexual abuse despite this being an extremely rare phenomenon. Yet, here they all are gleefully making hundreds and hundreds of false allegations against a woman and laughing about it. If these people are already so bold as to openly joke about sexual assault and mock survivors, how much farther will they go if their candidate is elected and makes them feel further empowered and invincible?

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy