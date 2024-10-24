‘I felt shame and disgust’: Model’s chilling account of a ‘twisted game’ drags Donald Trump back into the Epstein mess

Only days after an article highlighting Donald Trump’s disdain for the military was published, another expose has dropped.

In this recent article, a former model and girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex trafficker and pedophile, has opened up about Trump groping her in what appeared to be a “twisted game.” Less than 48 hours ago, an in-depth article was published in The Atlantic that delved into Trump’s relationship, or lack thereof, with the military. With less than two weeks to go until the election, more and more is coming out of the woodwork, likely with the intention that both Trump and his campaign team won’t have time to shake them off before voters head to the polls. Now, a new article published in The Guardian re-exposes Trump’s past with sexual assault, with a new name stepping forward.

Former model Stacey Williams has accused the former president of sexually assaulting her in an incident in Trump Tower in 1993. Williams was working as a professional model at the time and was casually dating Epstein, who had introduced the two at a party in 1992. She believes the two were good friends, stating, “It became very clear then that he and Donald were really, really good friends and spent a lot of time together.”

When Epstein was arrested in 2019, Trump told the media that he “knew him, like everybody in Palm Beach knew him” but went on to say they had a “falling out.” He added, “I haven’t spoken to him in 15 years,” and that “I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you.” This was quite a different tune to his praise for Epstein in a 2002 article for New York Magazine where he said, “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

“It was somehow orchestrated”

Williams’s recent allegations now bring Trump and Epstein’s relationship back into the limelight, especially given what she said about the incident. Williams recalls Epstein suggesting they make a stop at Trump Towers whilst walking through New York with Epstein in the late winter/early spring months of 1993. Not long after they arrived, Williams alleges that Trump greeted Epstein and then pulled her towards him and began to grope her.

She recalls Trump putting his hands “all over my breasts,” her waist, and behind. The action left Williams “deeply confused,” and she froze; a common response to sexual assault. She believes that as this was ongoing, the two men were smiling at one another. Williams, now 56, has revealed snippets of the alleged assualt on social media in the past, but went into more detail about it on a Zoom call hosted by a group called Survivors for Kamala which featured featured actor Ashley Judd and law professor and academic Anita Hill among others. In the Zoom call, Williams discussed the events after the alleged assault, saying

“Jeffrey and I left and he didn’t look at me or speak to me and I felt this seething rage around me, and when we got down to the sidewalk, he looked at me and just berated me, and said: ‘Why did you let him do that?’ He made me feel so disgusting and I remember being so utterly confused.”

In an interview with The Guardian, she added, “I felt shame and disgust and as we went our separate ways, I felt this sensation of revisiting it, while the hands were all over me. And I had this horrible pit in my stomach that it was somehow orchestrated. I felt like a piece of meat.” Trump would later send her a postcard of Mar-a-Lago in the mail, with a note appearing to be written in his handwriting, saying, “Stacey – Your home away from home. Love Donald.” Not long after the alleged incident, she and Epstein separated, she claims to have had no idea of the wrongdoing he would later be charged with which led to his incarceration and then suicide in jail.

Trump’s team denies the claim

Of course, Trump’s team has resoundingly refuted the claim. Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary for Donald Trump’s campaign, released this statement: “These accusations, made by a former activist for Barack Obama and announced on a Harris campaign call two weeks before the election, are unequivocally false.” They also baselessly add, “It’s obvious this fake story was contrived by the Harris campaign.”

Trump has a recorded history of sexually assaulting women with over 12 women having accused him of sexual misconduct. Only last year, a jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing the columnist E Jean Carroll in 1996. She was awarded $5 million. Williams claims that it seeing how these women were treated by the press kept her from saying anything till now. She told The Guardian, “I watched what has happened to women who come out and it is so horrifying and abusive. The thought of doing that, especially as a mother with a child in my house, was just not possible.”

As stated above, Trump has already been convicted of sexual abuse and his loyal fans haven’t batted an eyelid. Whether this will do anything to sway their minds is doubtful, but perhaps it’s enough to encourage those who were on the fence to pick a side, and hopefully, we can only pray, it’s not his.

