Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan Announce The Falcon and the Winter Solider Production in a Fun Way

The wait for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is finally over! Or, at least, the wait for the Disney+ show to go into production. While the series has been generating buzz for quite some time, we weren’t really sure when they were set to kickoff. But today, in a fun Instagram battle between both Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, the two took to Marvel Studios’ Instagram stories to release the exciting news.

While Anthony Mackie thought he was in charge of the account that day, Sebastian Stan was also taking over, and eventually, both joined together to let us know that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now officially in production. It was a delightful play on the friendly rivalry their characters have shared throughout the MCU movies.

Already Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are doing the most to promote The Falcon and the Winter Soldier pic.twitter.com/6bUacFnez5 — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) November 4, 2019

So, a couple of first impressions. 1. Love that Anthony Mackie confused pre-production and production and 2. Is that what Bucky’s hair is going to look like because if so, I am ready. The show, which is going to follow the two and Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter (and, much to our Kaila Hale-Stern’s excitement, Baron Zemo), is already getting lots attention from fans. Many of us have long loved both Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, but because Steve Rogers was their common link, they were often put more on the backburner of storylines to flow with the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Now that Sam Wilson is Captain America, however, I can only assume that it means we’ll see more of both Sam and Bucky in not just The Falcon and the Winter Soldier but also in the movie universe as well. Either way, the show is starting their production and I truly can’t wait to see what world the two will bring to us.

Twitter has collectively lost its mind because, come on, this is a brilliant way to get fans excited about the show.

petition for anthony mackie and sebastian stan to tell us what highlighter they use pic.twitter.com/Gvadil3JuO — ledina is waiting for knives out (@nomadgrayscn) November 4, 2019

this kind of bickering between anthony mackie and sebastian stan is EXACTLY the kind of petty arguing i want on the sambucky show pic.twitter.com/2uXZFKgD2K — inez (@starkfalcons) November 4, 2019

Good morning to Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie. — Jocelyn (@princess_jsl) November 4, 2019

Maybe this is Marvel’s new technique for getting fans excited? Does that mean that Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will take over the account the day production begins on WandaVision? We’ll have to wait and see.

It’s exciting to know that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is underway because if I was excited about any show coming to Disney+, it was this one. Seeing Sam Wilson and James Buchanan Barnes working together? It’s what dreams are made of. Even the chairs are making us emotional.

