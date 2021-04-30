Anthony Mackie Got the Last Laugh in His “Feud” With Tom Holland

Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie have a feud. Since the introduction of Peter Parker in the Marvel movies, the two have jokingly bickered back and forth because, well, it’s Anthony Mackie and Tom Holland. From making fun of each other in interviews to Mackie continually calling Holland a diva and beyond, the feud is famous among fans because it’s one of those hilarious Marvel things that happened and just keeps coming back. And delightfully, the actors continue to feed us. (Sometimes Sebastian Stan joins in—on Team Mackie, of course.)

No really, it keeps coming back. Whenever they’re even close to each other, Mackie and Holland will bring up how much they “hate” the other. (It’s a joke. Sometimes I think that fans think these actors really dislike each other but it is very much just a bit they’re doing. Tom Holland does not, in fact, need juice boxes.)

Now, it seems, as if Anthony Mackie got the last laugh.

During an ACE Comic-Con Panel in 2018 (the one with the infamous “EDUCATE YOURSELF” question), Mackie admitted that he hadn’t seen Spider-Man: Homecoming yet. Tom Holland, always quick with the responses, joked: “I haven’t seen the Falcon movie. Oh, no! There isn’t one. Sorry.”

From The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to the upcoming Captain America 4, it is now Anthony Mackie’s time to shine as Captain America. So sure, Holland was right that he wasn’t going to see a movie about the Falcon. Instead, he’ll see Mackie as Captain America. So … sorry to my Spider boy, but Mackie took this round.

The “feud” really started because Holland was the youngest member of the Avengers. At around 19 years old when he made his debut in Captain America: Civil War, Holland was just a kid compared to the Marvel cast (who were all in their late twenties/thirties and beyond). Mackie, always ready with dry humor, took Holland’s age and turned it into quips about the actor. From making sure he had a juice box to just giving little jabs about the new Spidey, their “feud” began and we, as fans, ran with it. What’s fun to see is how much the actors are willing to continue with the bit for us.

So, now that Mackie has seemingly won this round, does that mean the feud is over and done with? Not at all. If anything, Mackie and Sebastian Stan have proven time and time again that they love to keep a bit going. So with Mackie being Captain America and Tom Holland still being our Spider-Man … this feud is probably going to go back and forth for the foreseeable future. At least right now we know that the rankings stand as:

Mackie: 1 Holland: 0.

Can’t wait to see how this continues with Spider-Man: No Way Home and the upcoming Mackie-led projects, because you just know that neither Holland nor Mackie are going to let this go. Not now that they both are huge players in the next level of Avengers.

