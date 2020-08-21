Things We Saw Today: Lucifer Drops a Soundtrack Album To Accompany Season Five
If you haven’t heard, season 5 (part one) of Lucifer is out today on Netflix. We loved the delightful season, and our only complaint was that it was over too fast. But the devil, as they say, is in the details. It turns out that new episodes of the series aren’t the only desire fans are seeing fulfilled this week, Warner Brothers and Water Tower media have gifted us with a soundtrack for the show covering seasons one through five. And yes, that means the wonderful musical stylings of Tom Ellis will now be yours to download.
The soundtrack includes the cast of the show singing both classical and contemporary standards, as seen on the show, as well as original music from composer Jeff Russo. “Getting to record amazing songs with a fantastically talented cast is a rare experience,” Russo shared. “And creating this Lucifer soundtrack album was a treat. If only every cast were as fun! We feel lucky.”
Tom Ellis for his part is also extremely excited for the soundtrack to be out: “The music of Lucifer has been one of the main reasons I have loved playing this role,” Ellis said. “It rekindles my passion for singing, which ironically started in church when I was a child. Funny old world, isn’t it?”
Also hitting … well, not shelves but music platforms of your choices … is the soundtrack for DC’s Stargirl. Both albums are out not just in celebration of Lucifer’s new season, but as part of the lead up to tomorrow’s DC Fandome event.
Remember that season 5.1 of Lucifer is streaming now on Netflix, and we loved it.
(image: WarnerMedia)
Here are some other things we saw today.
- Let’s talk about how the prestigious Criterion Collection of DVDs excludes Black directors. (via The New York Times)
- The Society and I Am Not Okay With This have both been canceled by Netflix, due to COVID. (via Deadline)
- Things at the post office are still very bad! (via Salon)
- Disney+ has The Right Stuff, indeed …
What does it take to be first? The Right Stuff, an all-new scripted Original Series from @NatGeo, is coming Oct. 9 exclusively to #DisneyPlus. #TheRightStuffSeries pic.twitter.com/5eIEdj7tny
— The One and Only Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 20, 2020
- Nicole Byer begged to fall off the table on Nailed It! and that just makes us love her more. (via Refinery 29)
- Jurnee Smollett talked about how Lovecraft Country will change the genre forever. (via Comics Beat)
- Why doesn’t America know how to talk about women in politics? (via Vox)
- And finally, live video of me trying to work at home in a pandemic:
This video of pandas just being pandas while a zookeeper desperately tries to rake leaves is the best video on the internet https://t.co/XknWMhEMbk pic.twitter.com/pl1xPh19hP
— Kyle Hill (@Sci_Phile) August 19, 2020
What do you want to see this weekend?
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com