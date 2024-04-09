Category:
Are You Single, At Least 21 Years Old, and Not Deterred by Multiple Lawsuits? You’re Qualified to Apply for ‘Love Is Blind: Detroit’

Michael Dawson
Apr 9, 2024
After six seasons, Love is Blind is among some of the most popular reality hit TV shows in the world. And now, Love is Blind: Detroit is doing its casting call, applications, and more for the upcoming season.

Are you single and at least 21 years old? Congratulations, you’re qualified to apply for the Love is Blind: Detroit casting. A casting call posted by the show online calls for “brave, open-minded, and ready for a committed relationship” singles. So if you feel like you’re up to the challenge (and aren’t deterred by the multiple lawsuits filed by previous contestants), go ahead and get started on the lengthy intimate questionnaire on the casting call website.

Created by Chris Coelen, the reality TV show Love is Blind first released on February 13, 2020 on Netflix. So far, there are a total of 6 seasons and 83 episodes. As of now, there are eight international versions, including Love Is Blind: Habibi, Love Is Blind: Mexico, Love Is Blind: Japan, Live Is Blind: Sweden, and so on.

The setup goes as follows: Each segment, fifteen men and women are put into special pods that let them talk to the other person on the other side. The catch is that they can’t see each other, hence the “blind” part in the title. After ten days, people can decide to move forward with more dates or not, once the speed-dating phase of the trial ends. People can only meet their partner after accepting a marriage proposal, making it a pretty high stakes reality show setting.

Only two couples to date have divorced in the North American version, out of a total of 10 married couples. So it seems like something might be working right for them.

As of now, there is no official release date for Love Is Blind: Detroit but it is expected to release sometime later this year. You can watch all seasons of Love Is Blind on Netflix.

(featured image: Netflix)

