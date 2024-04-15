Photo of Lost in the Clouds characters from the manhwah
‘Lost in the Cloud’ Chapter 103 Release Date Confirmed

It’s almost time for yet another major chapter release of Lost in the Cloud. We’ll tell you if there’s a Lost in the Cloud chapter 103 release date or not.

Lucky for fans of this popular yaoi comic: chapter 103’s release date has been officially confirmed. As said by We Got This Covered, the chapter will launch on April 19, 2024 in the Korean version. As always, English speakers will unfortunately have to wait a bit, as the translation is coming on May 17, 2024. There is usually a new chapter of Lost in the Cloud every Friday for the Korean version.

Created by author Paspaskim, Lost in the Cloud is one of the most popular yaoi manhwa out right now. It was first published by Lezhin back in 2021. To date, there are 103 chapters of the manga.

Yeon Skylar, who is the main character of the story, is pretty much just like any other average young boy. He’s got existential nightmares, his own mental health to take care of, and, of course, romance with other boys. Unfortunately for Skylar, this romance doesn’t come easy, as he’s put through a pretty manipulative friendship with Baek Cirrus, another boy about Skylar’s age who starts doing terrible things to him.

Early on, Cirrus finds out that Skylar has a crush on Cirrus’s friend from childhood Seong Chan-il. Instead of being a decent person about it, he starts to use this fact to make Skylar’s life a living hell. There are various twists and turns and relationship drama further down the line in the story. If you haven’t started reading yet, now’s your chance.

You can read Lost in the Cloud and other manhwa like it on comic reader websites like Lezhin.

