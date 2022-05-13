When we talk about the growth of anime, we often site how it’s become more easily accessible with streaming and how it breaks box office records in theaters. This is all true, but another way we can see anime’s influences is in, well, hilariously awesome ads like the one released by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/A0TvmYJUOQ — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 13, 2022

The tweet reads, “Should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime?” While they spell out the word NO, that no is filled with absolute yesses, and thus, the Chargers spend two minutes showing off an anime opening that pays tribute to several different series and other Internet gems.

Oh, and football, there are references to that, too, I’m just not too familiar with that aspect. The only sports I’m familiar with are Mario Kart and whatever sports anime is on deck for the season. Fortunately, the comments are there to explain things.

Atlanta was up 28-3 on Brady at half time and lost — alan lottinville (@alanlottinville) May 13, 2022

Thank you, football Twitter.

While this video is packed with anime references ranging from One Piece to Naruto and My Hero Academia, it really does feel like the opening to a football anime about a team that’s preparing for their upcoming season. Dramatic shots of the team, an emphasis on the Super Bowl trophy, and a banger of a theme song, it’s exactly what gets me pumped to start the next episode. Oh, and ending on a shot of a player passing the ball like he’s powering up a blast of energy? That’s PURE sports anime energy right there.

This video is so much fun, and I can make my football-loving mama and nephew proud by telling them I got invested in a sport … anime. Eyeshield 21 fans have won today.

What else did we see out there on this perfectly normal Friday that has no other significance beyond being Friday?

Netflix vows not to censor “specific” artists even if “harmful” for their own employees (via Huffpost)

Halo’s Master Chief just had sex (via CBR.com)

The Right Stuff and Tremors star Fred Ward has died at age 79 according to his publicist (via Variety)

AMC is developing a series for Alan Wake (via Dark Horizons)

Lego Star Wars becomes the first non-Nintendo game to top the Switch charts in over a year (via Kotaku)

Happy Friday, campers! I was kidding about the “no other significance” thing, of course.

Happy Friday the 13th pic.twitter.com/O8LiiTOnrc — PUPPET COMBO (@PuppetCombo) May 13, 2022

(Featured image: The Los Angeles Chargers)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]