Loki Season 2 Episode 2 Ending Explained

Loki season 2, episode 2, “Breaking Brad,” is a bit confusing. Loki and Mobius show up in 1970’s London, announcing that since the end of episode 1, General Dox and Hunter X-5 have disappeared. They capture X-5, now known as Brad Wolfe, and torture him into admitting that he found Sylvie. They track down Sylvie, who enchants Brad into admitting that Dox is destroying branched timelines to keep the Temporal Loom in check. The episode culminates in a big showdown. But what exactly happens at the end of Loki season 2, episode 2? Let’s break it down.

General Dox has killed billions of people

At the end of episode 1, Dox seems to be hunting for Sylvie to find out what happened at the end of time. However, by the time we catch up with her, she’s apparently abandoned that goal. Now she’s destroying as many branched timelines as she can, in order to preserve the Sacred Timeline.

When Loki and Mobius find out, they go to put a stop to it, along with Sylvie. They find Dox and her loyalists in some kind of storage facility, sending hunters out with reset charges to destroy the timelines. Loki, Mobius, and Sylvie stop Dox and arrest her, but not before she succeeds in destroying a large number of timelines.

Back at the Time Variance Authority, B-15 and the other TVA workers grieve over all the people that Dox has murdered by destroying the branches. Last season, destroying realities was their job; now they recognize it as genocide.

Sylvie calls out the TVA

Sylvie follows Loki and Mobius back to the TVA, where she calls out Loki for trying to fix an organization that she thinks is irredeemable. “The TVA is the problem,” she says. “It’s broken! It’s rotten!” Loki, for his part, tries to point out that staying to fix it is harder than just walking away, but Sylvie doesn’t want to hear it. She opens a time door to see if her branch still exists.

What’s Sylvie doing at the end of “Breaking Brad?”

At the very end of the episode, we see Sylvie relaxing on the hood of her truck—in a universe that, thankfully, hasn’t been erased from existence. After gently turning away her obviously lovestruck young boss, Sylvie holds up a strange-looking medallion.

This object is the futuristic TemPad that He Who Remains used at the end of season 1. Sylvie first used it in the season 1 finale, when she opened a time door through which to kick Loki. She then used it again to open a time door to Broxton, Oklahoma, where she’s started a new life. What is she doing with it now, though? She does say earlier in the episode that she’ll kill any He Who Remains variant who shows up in her timeline, so she may be hatching a plan. We don’t really know yet, though.

New Loki season 2 episodes drop every Thursday at 6 p.m. Pacific, 9 p.m. Eastern.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

