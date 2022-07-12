The 2022 Emmy nominations have been announced, and Marvel’s Disney+ series racked up several nominations each. While none of the series earned performance nominations like last year’s WandaVision, Marvel got several production and technical nominations for their series. Let’s take a look at who and what got nominated.

MOON KNIGHT

(image: Marvel)

Oscar Isaac’s twisty mystery series racked up 8 nominations, most in technical categories: best sound editing for a limited or anthology series, movie or special; best fantasy/sci-fi costumes; best music composition for a limited or anthology series, movie or special (original dramatic score); best sound editing for a limited or anthology series, movie or special; best sound mixing for a limited or anthology series or movie; best stunt coordination for a drama series, limited or anthology series or movie; and best stunt performance. F. Murray Abraham also was nominated for best character voice-over performance for his role as Egyptian god Khonshu. Moon Knight earned the most nominations out of any MCU series.

LOKI

(image: Marvel)

Loki earned 6 nominations: best production design for a narrative period or fantasy program, best cinematography for a single-camera series, best fantasy/sci-fi costumes, best music composition for a series (original dramatic score), best original main title theme music, and best sound editing for a comedy or drama series. Tom Hiddleston reprised his role as everyone’s favorite god of mischief, and a second season is currently filming. Eric Martin (Heels, Rick and Morty) will serve as head writer with Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Moon Knight) leading the directing team.

Hawkeye

(image: Marvel)

Marvel’s holiday-themed Hawkeye, which introduced audiences to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) earned two nominations, for best stunt coordination for a comedy series or variety program and for best stunt performance. While nothing has been officially announced, Steinfeld is expected to reprise her role in future MCU outings, and fans will see Alaqua Cox’s Echo headline her own Disney+ series, which will see the return of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio).

Marvel’s What If…

(image: Marvel)

Marvel’s animated series also got some love, with What If…? earning three nominations: best animated program, and best character voice-over performance for Jeffrey Wright and a posthumous nom for Chadwick Boseman.

(featured image: Marvel)

