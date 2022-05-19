During the 2021 holiday season, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) gave us a special treat with the Christmas-themed Hawkeye series. The series follows Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) who teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) when his past as Ronin comes back to haunt him, all while trying to make it home in time for Christmas. Hawkeye brought back several fan-favorite characters, including Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova.

However, it was one of the MCU’s new characters who stole the show—Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez (a.k.a. Echo). Lopez made her live-action debut in Hawkeye and appeared as the deaf leader of the Tracksuit Mafia. In the series, she attempts to hunt down Hawkeye, who killed her father during his stint as Ronin. Her fighting skills are impeccable, as she has the ability to perfectly copy, or echo, her opponents’ every move. When she learns the truth, that her adoptive uncle, Kingpin, orchestrated her father’s death by tipping off Ronin, she finds him and shoots him.

In November of 2021, it was announced that an Echo spin-off series was in development and would see Cox’s return as Lopez. The series was met with much excitement, as Echo is quite a monumental hero. In both the comics and MCU she is one of the very, very few Indigenous and deaf heroes. Additionally, Cox, who has a prosthetic leg, is also representative of the amputee community. Echo is sure to be a very special show.

Echo‘s confirmed cast and characters

It has been confirmed, of course, that Cox will be returning as Echo. The actress actually made her acting debut in Hawkeye. Then, immediately after her first acting gig, she was quickly chosen to head her own show, Echo. If she blew us away with her first acting role as a supporting character in Hawkeye, then we can’t even imagine what she’s going to do with her own show.

While releasing Echo casting updates, Marvel revealed Zahn McClarnon is confirmed to be returning. McClarnon appeared in Hawkeye as Maya’s father, William Lopez. He appears in a flashback, where it is revealed that the Tracksuit Mafia came under the radar of Ronin, who was looking to take out organized crime. As a result, Lopez was killed by Ronin and his death was witnessed by Maya, who vowed to avenge him. It is clear that Maya had a deep bond with her father and it seems he’ll be appearing in more of her memories and flashbacks as she explores her own identity, as well as her father’s.

Marvel also confirmed that Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, and Graham Greene have been cast in Echo in undisclosed roles. While no details of their roles have been released, all of them are well established actors and actresses. Not only that, but many of them have Native American heritages. This means that we’ll likely see Echo coming back to her Indigenous roots and some of these actors and actresses could be family or friends from her past. Also, one of these actors could potentially be portraying Chief. In the comics, Chief was Echo’s father’s close friend, who guided Echo on her journey to finding peace.

Echo‘s rumored cast and characters

Many are suspecting, or hoping, that D’Onofrio will be reprising his role as Kingpin for the series. After all, Kingpin and Echo have a deeply interwoven history in the comics. And Hawkeye ended pretty ambiguously, making it difficult to tell if Echo had actually succeeded in killing Kingpin. What we do know is that Kingpin doesn’t die easily. We also know he survived being shot in the face by Echo in the comic books once, making us think the MCU may follow this story arc. If Kingpin is alive, he will definitely have to be a part of Echo’s reconciliation with her past.

Secondly, many are hoping that Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock for the series. Cox previously starred in Daredevil and then reprised his role as Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home. His surprise cameo in Spider-Man may mean Marvel is gearing up to bring him back on a bigger scale soon. In the comics, Murdock was a love interest to Echo and arch-enemies with Kingpin. With how deeply entwined he is with these characters (and Marvel teasing his return), it wouldn’t be surprising for him to appear in the series.

Echo release date

An exact release date hasn’t been confirmed for Echo. However, it will be released sometime in 2023. Given that Echo is one of a number of Marvel series without confirmed release dates, it is difficult to guess when to expect it. We still have Marvel’s Agatha: House of Harkness, Ironheart, Armor Wars, and an untitled Wakanda series floating around with no specified release dates, too. Some of these may very well release in 2023, meaning Echo’s release will have to contend with them. Still, Echo did, at least, get a confirmed year of release, which gives us hope it might come a little sooner then some of the other projects currently in development.

Echo‘s plot

Marvel released the premise of Echo, which reads:

Streaming exclusively on Disney, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

Hence, it seems that Echo is going to explore Maya in a wholly different environment than Hawkeye. Likely, it is going to be quite an emotional journey for Maya, as she goes from NY to her roots. First, her father led the Tracksuit Mafia, then Maya did so and set off on a mission of pure vengeance. All she has really known is organized crime, violence, and loss. If she wants to leave the life of crime behind and become a true hero, she will have reconcile with her past. Fortunately, it seems she does have family and a community who will help her find her way in Echo.

First-look image of Echo

On May 17, 2022, Marvel Studios released a first-look image of Echo. In the photo, we see Cox as Echo, sitting on the back of a forklift. Check out the image below:

A first look at Marvel Studios’ Echo. Coming to @DisneyPlus in 2023. pic.twitter.com/C4ySMS9jud — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 17, 2022

The photo doesn’t tell us a lot about Echo, but it might be pretty sparse for a reason. For now, we don’t know if there will be a villain or other appearances from MCU characters. All we know is that this is Maya’s journey. She’s leaving New York behind and going to find herself with the help of community and family. This is reflected in the first-look image that captures her isolated travel and contemplation. While we certainly hope Daredevil or Kingpin might appear, this is ultimately going to be Maya’s ride.

(featured image: Marvel)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]