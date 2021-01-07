Loki May Already Have Secured a Second Season

Although Marvel’s Loki is months away from its debut on Disney+, we may already have confirmation that our favorite God of Mischief will be back for a second season on the platform. Given that there is no series on the planet right now that I and many other fans are more excited about than Loki, I’m extremely pleased and not entirely surprised by this news.

The rumor comes from Deadline, in a larger write up regarding Loki’s executive producer Michael Waldron being tapped to write a new Star Wars movie with Kevin Feige as part of an overall deal with Disney+. And yes, the big news there is I guess about the Star War but … a white guy writing a Star Wars movie? Call us when this isn’t the news coming out of a Star Wars movie.

But buried in the article was this quote:

Besides writing this new Star Wars film, the deal also is expected to bring back Waldron in some capacity for Season 2 of Loki. Not only is the deal a rarity at the studios, it clearly shows how much faith Disney, Marvel and Lucasfilm have in Waldron going forward and surely should open doors for years to come and many more high-profile properties.

Now, is this confirmation of more Loki? Not entirely, though Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis seems pretty damn sure it’s happening. This is, of course, the kind of thing that Marvel likes to announce at events like Comic-Con or D23. But I think this is still a reliable indication that season two is already shaping up. As noted, this comes from Deadline, who often breaks this sort of news long before it’s confirmed by Marvel.

Sometimes Deadline’s scoops are initially denied by Marvel, but tend to be right in the long run—as it was when they broke the news that Tatiana Maslany would take the lead in She-Hulk, Maslany’s denials of that news, and then the eventual Marvel confirmation. Which is all to say, this is probably on the more reliable side when it comes to rumors. Also, remember that The Mandalorian was already shooting a second season by the time the first debuted so this would not be an unprecedented move.

We’re extremely excited to see how the Disney+ Marvel series rollout goes in the next year, and the idea that more Loki may be on the horizon already gives us more confidence that we may be getting something truly exciting. If true, this would be a big vote of confidence in season one, which impressed us with its trailer and its suggestion that Loki was D.B. Cooper.

