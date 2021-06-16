Why We’re Doubtful of that Huge Loki Character Reveal

***KLAXON ALARM MAJOR LOKI EPISODE 2 SPOILERS***

While actor Sophia Di Martino is seemingly revealed to be playing a “Lady Loki” variant at the end of episode two, fans on social media have serious doubts. I’ve also doubted this was the identity of Di Martino’s character since she was cast. Here’s why.

Instead of “Lady Loki” trending, as might be imagined by the incredible reveal at episode’s end, “Enchantress” is currently dominating Twitter. Fans have already discovered a host of reasons why Di Martino may actually be playing the Marvel Comics character Enchantress (specifically, the Sylvie Lushton version) and not Lady Loki. There’s the blonde hair, an Enchantress trademark, yes. But there’s also a seeming abundance of “clues” that this is not a Loki variant.

Wait. "Lady Loki" said that she didn't want to be called Loki. What if this Loki variant is blonde because she is Sylvie Lushton, aka a version of the Enchantress in the comics which Loki created?

First, Loki specifically calls the power that he comes up against in the Roxxcart superstore an enchantment. That’s a pretty big neon sign! Shortly thereafter, during a series of vicious fights initiated by the mysterious variant, Loki declares, “I would never treat me like this.” He seems genuinely confused by the reception he gets from the supposed “other Loki.” And when he’s talking to Di Martino’s character through a proxy, the proxy doesn’t want to be called Loki.

As further evidence, I submit a detail I noticed in researching the women of Loki in April—an actress is listed on IMDb as playing “young Sylvie.” And fans also noticed the same casting detail in Loki‘s credits, albeit with a different actress. So we could be getting Sylvie’s story throughout time, too.

For a refresher, here’s what I wrote back then about Enchantress and Di Martino:

If she’s not playing Lady Loki, who are some other possibilities for Di Martino from Loki’s universe? She could be the sorceress Amora, a.k.a. Enchantress, a Thor villain (who was also “in love” with Thor at points) and fellow Asgardian who has occasionally allied with Loki. The powerful and ruthless Amora has shown flashes of heroism in some comics storylines, but has been summarized as ultimately “an opportunist seeking her own ends.” (No wonder she and Loki sometimes get along.) In recent incarnations like the YA novel from Marvel, Loki: Where Mischief Lies by Mackenzi Lee, Amora is depicted as a friend and kindred spirit to young Loki. There’s also a second Enchantress, Sylvie Lushton, who was given her powers by Loki and models herself on the first Enchantress. Considering that the young actor Cailey Fleming is listed as playing one of the few named Loki IMDb characters, “Young Sylvie,” we may indeed be meeting the Sylvie Lushton version of Enchantress.

It appears that we may, indeed, have met this Enchantress. Members of the jury, I’ll let the rest of the Internet present their case:

She's literally The Enchantress, the enchantress controls others AS A HOBBY and "Lady Loki" literally controlled multiple people in the episode, if you look at Lady Loki's wiki page her powers are the same as Loki's + Also, her magic kind of looks the same?

did anyone else find it sus when loki said "dont call me that?" after loki called her loki?? im thinking it's the enchantress trying to steal loki's identity like the comics

reasons why im thinking alabama loki is actually enchantress. look how genuinely confused 2012 loki is in the first ss. the second is other variant "loki"

Enchantress leaving after fooling the entire TVA & Loki and creating a lot of chaos:

Now, even if Di Martino is Enchantress, that’s not to say we won’t be seeing Lady Loki on the show, especially after Loki’s genderfluidity was confirmed by Hiddleston and Loki creatives. Enchantress could be working with Lady Loki, or perhaps in Enchantress’s reality, Lady Loki is her enemy (hence the impetus to frame Loki as responsible for time crimes). No offense to “our” variant Loki and Mobius, but I would watch that pair-up causing chaos in their own show in a heartbeat.

One thing is crystal clear: whoever the mystery figure is, they’ve caused a lot of trouble for the TVA and the sacred timeline.

ENCHANTRESS BLOWING UP THE TIMELINE AFFECTED EGO, TITAN, XANDAR, HALA, ASGARD, EARTH AND SAKAAR THEYRE FUCKED

What did you think about the big Loki reveal? Did you notice any other details? Tell us your theories in the comments!

