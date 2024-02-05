All I wanted out of Loki by the end of it all was one specific moment for Mobius. Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) talked often about his love of jet skis and in season 2, we got to see him working with them. And technically riding one while inside.

But we never saw Mobius take to the waters. All I personally wanted was for Mobius to take Loki (Tom Hiddleston) out with him but instead, I just got Loki and Mobius and their rom-com tendencies. Luckily, fans of the hit Disney+ series have me and my best interests in mind because we just got the best possible fan picture.

At MegaCon in Orlando, Florida, Hiddleston was posing for pictures with his Loki co-star Ke Huy Quan. Quan played Ouroboros in the second season (also known as O.B.) and immediately became a fan favorite. While my dream may have been for Loki and Mobius together to be on the jet ski, I’m not mad about the idea of O.B. joining that crew.

A cosplayer named Joel Nathan dressed up like Mobius (mustache and brown suit and all) and brought with him a blow-up jet ski to make for the best possible fan picture of all time.

The pure joy on the faces of Quan and Hiddleston made this that much more exciting to see, but it does make me long for the days when I would dream of Loki and Mobius on a jet ski together.

I miss you, jet ski days

The minute that season 1 aired, I was in love with Mobius (and Loki). I wanted the two of them to constantly be on adventures together and I was very much Team Throuple between Mobius/Loki/Sylvie. All I wanted was for this crew to all ride off into the ocean together. Or maybe a lake. Any body of water, really.

Instead, I did get Mobius on a jet ski as he tried to sell them for his fake job in a sort of alternate reality. Now I’m just grateful to Nathan for spending money to pose as Mobius with O.B. and Loki riding along on his jet ski.

My hopes for Loki season 3 have not faltered and I do wish for more moments between my favorite team of timey wimey TVA employees. For now, I will just cherish this picture of Ke Huy Quan and Tom Hiddleston on the back of an inflatable jet ski. Please project it on my grave.

