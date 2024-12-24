Rose DeLauro at a walk
(Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Category:
Politics

‘Lmao he’s f——- MAD’: Elon Musk rages over criticism from Democrats

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|

Published: Dec 24, 2024 02:12 pm

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro went viral when the Right-Wing account Libs of TikTok posted a picture of her. Why? Because she has cool hair and wears fun glasses which is, apparently, too much for them to handle.

Recommended Videos

The account posted her picture on December 20 and it resulted in a lot of people learning about who the Connecticut representative is. DeLauro has been speaking out against Elon Musk and his attack on the bill trying to fund the federal government. It hasn’t sat well with Musk, who is not an elected official. And once Musk was aware of DeLauro, he made it his mission to attack her relentlessly.

He responded to a video of DeLauro giving an impassioned speech on the House Floor and wrote “This awful creature needs to be expelled from Congress! Ugh …” That is a sitting Congresswoman who has been in office since 1991 that he is talking to like that. The Right is using the fact that she’s been a Congresswoman since the 90s as some kind of insult. For comparison, Mitch McConnell has been in the Senate since the 80s.

Still, accounts like “Libs of TikTok” ran with posting about DeLauro. Musk responded to the account, saying “scary” which the moderator responded with by saying that they were not yet born in 1991. Okay time to log off the internet then!

In a petty little man move, Musk is allowing DeLauro’s comments to really get under his skin. If he acts like he doesn’t care, he wouldn’t be non-stop complaining about her. You don’t call for someone to get expelled from Congress unless they really got under your skin. Which is exactly what is happening here with Musk.

As one user pointed out “he’s f***ing MAD.”

The problem with men Musk and Donald Trump is that they are ruled by their petty little minds. Musk only wants people who support him, just as Trump does. The difference here is that Musk is not elected. He is not someone that officials have to listen to. And hopefully it stays that way.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
Assistant Editor
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her current obsession is Glen Powell's dog, Brisket. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.
twitter youtube Link to www.themarysue.com