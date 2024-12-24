‘Lmao he’s f——- MAD’: Elon Musk rages over criticism from Democrats

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro went viral when the Right-Wing account Libs of TikTok posted a picture of her. Why? Because she has cool hair and wears fun glasses which is, apparently, too much for them to handle.

The account posted her picture on December 20 and it resulted in a lot of people learning about who the Connecticut representative is. DeLauro has been speaking out against Elon Musk and his attack on the bill trying to fund the federal government. It hasn’t sat well with Musk, who is not an elected official. And once Musk was aware of DeLauro, he made it his mission to attack her relentlessly.

He responded to a video of DeLauro giving an impassioned speech on the House Floor and wrote “This awful creature needs to be expelled from Congress! Ugh …” That is a sitting Congresswoman who has been in office since 1991 that he is talking to like that. The Right is using the fact that she’s been a Congresswoman since the 90s as some kind of insult. For comparison, Mitch McConnell has been in the Senate since the 80s.

Still, accounts like “Libs of TikTok” ran with posting about DeLauro. Musk responded to the account, saying “scary” which the moderator responded with by saying that they were not yet born in 1991. Okay time to log off the internet then!

In a petty little man move, Musk is allowing DeLauro’s comments to really get under his skin. If he acts like he doesn’t care, he wouldn’t be non-stop complaining about her. You don’t call for someone to get expelled from Congress unless they really got under your skin. Which is exactly what is happening here with Musk.

As one user pointed out “he’s f***ing MAD.”

The problem with men Musk and Donald Trump is that they are ruled by their petty little minds. Musk only wants people who support him, just as Trump does. The difference here is that Musk is not elected. He is not someone that officials have to listen to. And hopefully it stays that way.

