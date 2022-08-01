Tokyo Revengers, One of the Best Live-Action Anime Films Out There, Is Getting a Sequel

Spoilers for Tokyo Revengers (season one of the anime/the live-action film)

According to Anime News Network, a sequel to the live-action Tokyo Revengers film has officially been green-lit. The film will see the return of Takumi Kitamura as the lead protagonist, Takemichi Hanagaki. Kitamura is also lined up to play Yusuke Urameshi in Netflix’s live-action Yu Yu Hakusho series. The film will also see the return of Tsutomu Hanabusa as director and Shota Okada as producer. There’s no word on the rest of the cast yet, but this is definitely a good start to the sequel.

What the film could be about

When I originally reviewed the film I said that it ends in a way where they could end things there, but if you watch the anime, you know that there’s a lot more that can be done. Things end on a positive note, with Takemichi reuniting with Hina after going back in time to stop the tragic events during the battle against Moebius. Everyone who originally died is still alive at the end of the film (Draken, Akkun, and Hina), but in the series, Hina ends up being killed again, which inspires Takemichi to go back in time again.

This leads to the Valhalla Arc and an event known as Bloody Halloween. It’s a pretty brutal story where we get to learn more about Toman’s past – namely Mikey and the rest of the founders. This is where you find out that Mikey’s backstory absolutely, positively, sucks, and is full of tragedy and misguided anger directed at him for no reason. At the same time, it’s the arc that introduces you to some of the series’ best characters… even if the end result is gonna make you cry.

While we don’t know what the upcoming movie will be about, my guess would be that it covers the Valhalla Arc since it’s the next part of the story. I certainly hope that’s the direction we’re going in, though I’m not sure if my heart is ready for live-action Baji and Chifuyu. They did such a great job casting everyone in the first movie, are we really ready for a live-action version of this menace?

Will it differ from the anime?

The Tokyo Revengers film is probably one of my favorite live-action anime adaptations ever. The cast is spot on, and the film does a good job of telling its story while adding new content to make things unique to its adaptation. It’s not easy trying to fit half a season of anime into a two-hour movie, but Tokyo Revengers knows how much of the story is core to its plot while tweaking things to make it work within that limited timeframe.

What will be interesting with the sequel is to see what gets changed, especially since the first film did make changes that would affect the arc that follows. For example, in the anime, Pah (one of the original founders of Toman) goes to jail for stabbing Osanai. He turns himself in for what he did and we actually don’t see him for the rest of the season. In the movie, he doesn’t stab Osanai at all, so he gets to be in the battle against Moebius when, in the anime, he wasn’t around for it.

I’m curious to see what they do with the character in the upcoming movie since, normally, he wouldn’t be in the story at all. Will he get to take part in Bloody Halloween (assuming that’s what’s coming next) or will they make up a reason for him not being around? Since we’re playing with time travel, there are all sorts of things they could come up with. Personally, I hope he gets to be in the film, as having all of the original founders of Toman during this arc would be pretty significant.

The release date

Currently, there’s no official release date, but we know that the goal is to have the film ready for 2023. Unfortunately, the first film isn’t available to watch anywhere, but you can watch the first season of the anime over at Crunchyroll.

