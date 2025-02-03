‘Like Thanos:’ Beatles fans are having a wild one over Yoko Ono’s potential actor

Director Sam Mendes is set to direct four movies about the Beatles. With each film set around the perspective of a different member of the band, fans have been speculating who is going to play who. And rumor is that a Golden Globes winner could take on Yoko Ono.

Recommended Videos

Currently, the rumor is that Anna Sawai, of Shōgun and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters fame is being eyed to take on John Lennon’s wife. Fans of the Beatles know that Ono’s journey with the Fab Four is complicated. Some blame her for the band breaking up, others see her relationship with Lennon as a vital one for the band as a whole and it leads to her inclusion in the films to be a complicated one.

Still, it is going to be interesting to see how Mendes shares every side of the Beatles and their story. We don’t yet know how the films will work and if we will just be watching the same story just from a new view point of it or is there going to be a different part of the Beatles’ history coming to us in each film?

One fan on X shared a hilarious idea for the films: Bring in Yoko Ono in a post-credit scene like the Marvel Cinematic Universe did with Thanos.



If they release them in chronological chunks they should tease her in post-credit scenes like Thanos https://t.co/j5VVlfaPNC — Harry (@hdwmovies) February 2, 2025

Many shared their hope that the films will show Ono as the artist that she is and not push a rather sexist narrative that she broke up the Beatles. Many saw Lennon getting with Ono as the destruction of the band but even documentaries like Peter Jackson’s Get Back show how Lennon was pushing back at Paul McCartney and fighting his fellow bandmates. It was Lennon’s choice, not Ono’s.

So many hope that this rumor (if true) will allow audiences a new take on Ono. And with Sawai behind the role, it will be a great take on the artist.

I just hope they show the world Yoko was really cool and did nothing wrong https://t.co/Wo94H5RhFt — Marxist Lynchist???? (@dklmarxist) February 2, 2025

For now, we don’t know much else about the films. There are rumors that Paul Mescal is playing McCartney with Harris Dickinson as Lennon. But nothing is confirmed yet. If Sawai is going to be Ono though, I hope these films show how talented Ono was on her own outside of her marriage to Lennon.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy