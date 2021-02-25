Let’s Talk About Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Now that we have a release date for Star Wars: Bad Batch, let’s talk about what the new series is bringing to the world of Star Wars!

For fans of Clone Wars, they know of the Bad Batch as a powerful squadron of clones who vary in strength and skills. Since the final season of Clone Wars was so separated (having been unfinished until Disney+ gave us the remaining episodes), we only know about the Bad Batch on a surface level.

The show itself is set to come out on May the 4th, an important day for Star Wars fans due to its connections to the famous “May the Force be with you” quote from the series, but the reason I’m excited about Bad Batch is because of its connection to one Fennec Shand. We meet Fennec in the first season of The Mandalorian and know that she’s a master assassin.

Throughout her time with Boba Fett and Din Djarin, she’s proven her worth and her strength, but still, a lot of Fennec’s story is a mystery to us. Sure, we’ll probably learn more during The Book of Boba Fett, but the fact that Fennec (voiced by Ming-Na Wen) is going to play a part in Bad Batch is important.

There’s so much of her life and story that we don’t know about. How did she become this assassin that we see in “The Gunslinger,” and where is her story with Boba Fett going to lead her? Hopefully, with Bad Batch, we learn more about what happened in her past because I love Fennec Shand. She’s a complete badass, and seeing that training and her growing into the woman we see after Return of the Jedi will be wonderful.

The show does seem to be focusing on who the Bad Batch are and expanding on them as characters, and I’m excited to see some familiar faces from Star Wars lore!

The animated world of Star Wars has given us so many great characters, many we’re now seeing cross over into the live-action sphere with The Mandalorian and those surrounding shows on Disney+. Exploring the Bad Batch in the animated series might mean that we’ll see them cross over with Fennec when she comes back for The Book of Boba Fett.

Even if we don’t ever see them on the live-action screen, I’m excited to explore these characters because we don’t know much about them yet, and Star Wars does have a knack for making us care about these characters who played a small part in something bigger.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is set to premiere on Disney+ May 4th. I’m excited for Fennec Shand, for learning more about the Bad Batch, and, honestly, for just more Star Wars content coming our way. May the Fourth be with you!

(image: Lucasfilm)

