Things We Saw Today: I Dreamed a Dream That Les Misérables in Concert Is Coming to Movie Theaters

And for once, life didn’t kill the dream I dreamed. Yes, that’s right, my fellow miserables, the latest staged concert of Les Misérables is coming to US cinemas for two days in December.

Special limited-time movie events are happening more often these days (the last one I went to was the phenomenal Star Trek DS9 documentary), and they can be particularly fun because the brief engagement and often hyper-specific topic means that the theater is packed with dedicated fans. Now a Les Mis filmed concert will be in theaters Sunday, December 8th and Wednesday, December 11th, 2019.

Tickets are on sale now for Cameron Mackintosh’s spectacular sell-out staged concert version of Boublil & Schönberg’s legendary musical Les Misérables – The Staged Concert, coming to US cinemas, on Sunday, December 8 & Wednesday, December 11 from the Gielgud Theatre in London. Seen by over 120 million people worldwide, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals – and now Les Misérables – The Staged Concert is the must-see event for all fans of musical theatre and event cinema. Tickets for US cinemas will be available beginning Friday, November 15 at www.LesMisConcert.com. Leading an outstanding cast and orchestra of over 65 are Michael Ball (Javert), Alfie Boe (Jean Valjean), Carrie Hope Fletcher (Fantine) and Matt Lucas (Thénardier), who perform the songs I Dreamed A Dream, Bring Him Home, One Day More, On My Own and many more. This sensational cinematic event is not to be missed.

The staged concert also features Rob Houchen as Marius, Lily Kerhoas as Cosette, Shan Ako as Eponine, and Logan Clark as Gavroche.

This concert version of Les Mis differs from previous concerts, which tended to be thrown as “anniversary” fetes that featured favorites from the West End and Broadway shows. My favorite recording is the 10th-anniversary concert; the 25th is also great in all respects save the failed stunt casting of a Jonas brother (I want to say Rick?? OK Wikipedia’s telling me it’s “Nick”) as Marius. The filmed concert coming to US theaters is not an anniversary show but rather a special theatrical concert production that ran in London from August to November of this year. Those of us who couldn’t make it to London now have a chance to watch with no Jonas brothers in sight.

I have seen Les Misérables so many times on stage and screen that one could make the argument I really don’t need any more Les Misérables, but la la la, I can’t hear you over the sound of trying to sing “The Confrontation” all on my own. Staged concerts may also appeal to people who like Les Mis but think the musical is too long or enjoy a streamlined version without having to watch carts falling on people or getting re-traumatized when Gavroche is shot. I was hoping by some miracle I could see this live in London, but the movie event is the next best thing.

I’ve never seen a Les Mis concert on a big screen, and chances are I will still like this more than Tom Hooper’s movie version. Chances are really, really quite good.

You can get tickets at www.LesMisConcert.com.

(via ThinkJam, image: Les Misérables The Staged Concert)

